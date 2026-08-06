Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and NCC Director General Lieutenant General Virendra Vats discussed expanding NCC units across Uttarakhand, focusing on border regions, modern training infrastructure and greater opportunities for youth development.

The state government of Uttarakhand plans to increase the geographical presence of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) within the state, particularly in border areas and those which are remote. This plan was discussed at the meeting between Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Director General of NCC Lt. Gen Virendra Vats (YSM, SM, VSM) held in Uttarakhand Sadan, New Delhi.

The emphasis was on providing more opportunities to the youth through improvement of NCC infrastructure and setting up of new units and modern training facilities in places where the NCC does not have much presence.

Focus on Establishment of New NCC Units in Remote & Border Areas

At the meeting, the Lt. Gen Virendra Vats stressed on the need to set up NCC units in distant and border districts so that maximum number of students get to join the organization.

He stated that extending the presence of NCC organization to such areas would enable thousands of youth to get training and discipline and leadership programs. The Director General informed about various proposals that include modernization of NCC training facilities, expanding the existing facilities and ultimately the vision of setting up NCC academy in the state.

CM Dhami Underscores Significance of NCC in Youth Empowerment

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami once again expressed the resolve of the state to provide better opportunities to its youth. He stressed on the role of NCC in developing disciplined and socially responsible citizens.

According to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, involvement in NCC activity contributes towards developing a spirit of leadership, patriotism and teamwork among the students. The chief minister said that these are very important for self-improvement as well as nation building.

Uttarakhand Government Ready to Provide All Possible Assistance in Expansion Program

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured the leadership of NCC that the Uttarakhand government would provide all the necessary assistance in the planned expansion and development program.

According to him, the state administration was committed to ensure that the developmental efforts go ahead smoothly. Improved training facilities along with expanded NCC activities are expected to open up many new avenues for youth, especially those residing in far-flung areas.

Greater Chances for Youngsters of Uttarakhand

This proposed extension is likely to enhance the participation of young people throughout the state and provide better opportunities for them to participate in leadership training programs and social service programs.

The successful implementation of this program will offer more youngsters from the remote areas an opportunity to be part of the NCC and make themselves more confident, skilled and service-minded towards the nation.