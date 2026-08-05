CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approved funds for temple beautification, road construction, rural safety projects, and tourism development across Uttarakhand, aiming to improve pilgrim facilities, connectivity, and local infrastructure.

The government of Uttarakhand has passed the development plans to boost religious tourism, connect the roads, and develop the rural areas of the state. The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has cleared several development works to boost temple beautification, master plan-based development, construction of roads, and safety of the masses. These projects will help in improving the amenities available to the pilgrims along with helping the local community and boosting regional economy.

Temple Beautification Projects to Get Funding

There have been several temple beautification projects sanctioned by the government in Uttarakhand. In Yamkeshwar Assembly constituency of Pauri district, there is a project approved for the beautification of Maa Bal Kunwari Mata Temple at Kathud Bada (Devikhal). The first installment of funding has been released for this project. In addition to that, the Mahabgarh Temple of Dugadda block has also been granted financing for its restoration and development projects.

Master Plan to Upgrade Harichand Devta Temple

The development of Shri Harichand Devta Temple located at Didihat, Pithoragarh district has been authorized by the government as per a master plan. The authorities expect that it would improve pilgrim facilities, bring in more tourists, and create business prospects for those depending on religious tourism.

Funds Approved for Beautification of More Religious Shrines

Apart from above, additional financial allocation has been approved for the beautification of Nanda Devi Temple at Milam village and Guru Gorakhnath Temple at Kaljhipa Joshi, Almora district. Funds have also been approved for continuation of the ongoing project of Mostamanu Temple beautification at Didihat.

Projects Approved for Better Road and Rural Safety

Construction of Tamli-Rupaligad-Seem motor road has been approved to ensure better connectivity in Champawat district. Financial assistance for protective fencing, safety walls, and other works to prevent losses due to wild animals in Silkot village of Tehri district has been sanctioned. CC-railing pathway would also be constructed through this project.

Financial Assistance for Sports Facilities of Press Club

Apart from such developmental projects, there has been financial support provided by the Chief Minister for purchasing sports equipment for the Uttaranchal Press Club at Dehradun. The above-stated projects clearly show that the Government is dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage of the region, building infrastructure, and developing the regions of Uttarakhand.