The Haryana government, led by CM Nayab Singh Saini, has released the first tranche of incentives worth Rs. 311.25 crore to 670 beneficiaries, fulfilling a budget promise to ensure transparency and timely support for the MSME sector.

In line with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s Budget announcement to ensure transparency and timely disbursement of incentives, the first tranche of incentives amounting to Rs. 311.25 crore has been released to 670 beneficiaries under various schemes of the Directorate of MSME and the Directorate of Industries and Commerce through e-Kuber.

Addressing a press conference at Haryana Niwas on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that while presenting the Budget, he announced that after submitting an application on the Invest Haryana portal and completing the necessary scrutiny, 50 per cent of the eligible incentive amount would be released in advance within seven working days. The remaining 50 per cent would be released within 45 working days after completion of the detailed scrutiny of the application.

Reiterating this commitment, the Chief Minister said that the State Government is committed to ensuring time-bound disbursement of incentives, extending all possible support to entrepreneurs and strengthening the MSME sector in Haryana. He said that timely release of incentives is crucial for enterprises and reflects the government’s commitment to providing a transparent and facilitative ecosystem for industry.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), mega and large industries play an important role in strengthening Haryana’s economy, generating employment and creating opportunities for the people of the state, a release said.

Incentive Allocation Breakdown

Of the incentives released, Rs. 45.44 crore has been released to 539 beneficiaries under the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy (HEEP) of the MSME Department, Rs. 9.29 crore to four beneficiaries under the Logistics, Warehousing and Retail Policy (LWR), and Rs. 144.16 crore to 16 beneficiaries under the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy (HEEP) of the Directorate of Industries. Besides this, Rs. 24.53 crore has been released to 10 beneficiaries under the Plug and Play Scheme. Similarly, Rs. 65.18 crore has been provided to 98 beneficiaries under the Aatmanirbhar Textile Policy, Rs. 20.54 crore to two beneficiaries under the Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA), and Rs. 2.11 crore for one cluster development under the MSE Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP).

Continued Support for Industries

Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said that the Haryana Government is implementing various schemes and policies for enterprises across the state, with special emphasis on time-bound disbursement of incentives, transparent processes and timely assistance to eligible beneficiaries. The Department is continuously working to support entrepreneurs, MSMEs, mega and large industries across Haryana and to ensure that financial assistance provided under various policies reaches eligible beneficiaries promptly. (ANI)