Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Guinness glory: Indian woman Kalpana Balan claims World Record with 38 teeth; defies dental norms

    Indian woman Kalpana Balan sets Guinness World Record with 38 teeth, overcoming dental challenges and choosing to retain her unique set, making it a lifetime achievement.

    Guinness glory: Indian woman Kalpana Balan claims World Record with 38 teeth; defies dental norms snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 6:47 PM IST

    A 26-year-old Indian woman, Kalpana Balan, has secured a Guinness World Record for possessing 38 teeth in her mouth, surpassing the typical adult count by six. According to Guinness World Records, Kalpana, a mother of one, has four extra mandibular (lower jaw) teeth and two extra maxillary (upper jaw) teeth. Her unique dental journey began in her teenage years, with the gradual emergence of these additional teeth, growing one by one.

    Also read: Ghol declared as Gujarat's state fish: Costs more than your Europe trip

    Despite experiencing no pain, Kalpana faced challenges with eating as food often became trapped between the extra teeth. When her parents discovered this additional set of teeth, they were surprised and initially recommended that she undergo extraction. However, Kalpana's dentist advised waiting until the teeth grew out more, as they could not be easily removed, according to a GWR release. Despite the option for extraction, Kalpana decided to keep the additional teeth, even after they had fully grown out, due to her apprehensions about the procedure.

    After achieving the Guinness World Records title, Kalpana expressed her happiness, calling it a "lifetime achievement." Notably, she may have the opportunity to extend her record in the future, as she still has two unfilled teeth. The male record holder for this title is Evano Mellone from Canada, who boasts a total of 41 teeth.

    Guinness World Records explains that the medical term for the presence of excess teeth is hyperdontia or polydontia, affecting up to 3.8% of the world's population. Hyperdontia results from a malfunction in the tooth formation process, with the exact cause remaining unknown. It is believed that supernumerary teeth develop from an extra tooth bud arising near a regular tooth bud or possibly from the splitting of a regular tooth bud.

    Also read: Historic! Cricket World Cup 2023 shatters all-time attendance record with 1.25 million fans

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 6:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ghol declared as Gujarat's state fish: Costs more than your Europe trip AJR

    Ghol declared as Gujarat's state fish: Costs more than your Europe trip

    Ex Union Home Secretary S Lakshmi Narayanan donates life savings, properties to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust AJR

    Ex-Union Home Secretary S Lakshmi Narayanan donates life savings, properties to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust

    PM Modi's unwavering support for Team India: Old Mann Ki Baat address resurfaces after WC defeat (LISTEN) snt

    PM Modi's unwavering support for Team India: Old Mann Ki Baat address resurfaces after WC defeat (LISTEN)

    Panauti Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi's presence for India's World Cup defeat AJR

    'Panauti': Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi's presence for India's World Cup defeat (WATCH)

    Kerala: Relief for Mariyakutty as she receives one-month welfare pension after protest rkn

    Kerala: Relief for Mariyakutty as she receives one-month welfare pension after protest

    Recent Stories

    Ghol declared as Gujarat's state fish: Costs more than your Europe trip AJR

    Ghol declared as Gujarat's state fish: Costs more than your Europe trip

    Leo to The Killer: 7 movies to watch this weekend SHG

    'Leo' to 'The Killer': 7 movies to watch this weekend

    Football India vs Qatar FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier: Sunil Chhetri's squad eyes victory to extend winning streak osf

    India vs Qatar FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier: Sunil Chhetri's squad eyes victory to extend winning streak

    6 unique ways of celebrating Thanksgiving RKK

    6 unique ways of celebrating Thanksgiving

    Monalisa turns 41: 7 bold photos of Bhojpuri actress that should not be missed by her fans (Pictures) RBA

    Monalisa turns 41: 7 bold photos of Bhojpuri actress that should not be missed by her fans (Pictures)

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon