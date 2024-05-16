Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Rain in Hyderabad ahead of SRH vs GT game and it's impact on the playoffs

    The IPL 2024 playoff race is intensifying as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) prepare to face Gujarat Titans (GT) in a pivotal match in Hyderabad. However, rain threatens to disrupt this crucial game, which could significantly impact the playoff scenarios.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 16, 2024, 6:13 PM IST

    The IPL 2024 playoff race is heating up as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial match in Hyderabad on Thursday. Rain in Hyderabad could significantly impact the outcome of this match and, subsequently, the playoff scenarios.

    Currently, Kolkata Knight Riders (19 points in 13 matches) and Rajasthan Royals (16 points in 13 matches) have secured their playoff spots. Delhi Capitals (14 points in 14 matches, NRR -0.377) and Lucknow Super Giants (12 points in 13 matches, NRR -0.787) have slim chances of qualifying due to their poor Net Run Rate (NRR).

    The real playoff battle is between Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and SRH:

    CSK: 14 points in 13 matches, NRR +0.528
    RCB: 12 points in 13 matches, NRR +0.387
    SRH: 14 points in 12 matches, NRR +0.406

    RCB vs CSK Showdown:

    The match between RCB and CSK in Bengaluru on Saturday is poised to be a virtual knockout. RCB must win to reach 14 points, but they also need to ensure their NRR stays above CSK's to progress. For CSK, a win would secure their playoff spot, but even if they lose, maintaining a close margin of defeat could keep their NRR higher than RCB’s, potentially allowing them to secure the fourth playoff spot.

    The outcome of SRH’s match against GT will be crucial in setting the stage for this final showdown, making the rain in Hyderabad a significant factor in the playoff race.

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 6:13 PM IST
