Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's why Shyam Rangeela's nomination was rejected from Varanasi seat

    The Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in the seventh and last phase of polling on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers from Varanasi on May 14.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's why Shyam Rangeela's nomination was rejected from Varanasi seat gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    Comedian Shyam Rangeela's candidature for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat has been rejected. He had filed his nomination on Tuesday (14 May) as an Independent candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the high-profile seat in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) website, 38 nominations were rejected, but 17 affidavits, including those of PM Modi and Congress member Ajay Rai, were approved.

    But why was Rangeela’s nomination turned down by the Election Commission? 

    Rangeela claims that his nomination was cancelled "on the grounds that he did not take the oath".

    "My nomination was rejected. They do not want me to contest from here. They removed my nomination papers after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, when I was alone.. I was a first-timer and didn’t know the process. No one told me that I was to take an oath. Now, they are saying that because I did not take an oath, my papers were rejected,” he told Indian Express.

    "The Election Commission has turned this electoral process into a game. Today, my nomination was rejected. If they had no intention of accepting my nomination, why did they put on the act before the public? It's evident now, within less than 24 hours. There was no deficiency in my documents. I was aware of the requirements - documents, proposer, and deposit - necessary to contest the election. I had all of these in order," Rangeela expressed.

    "The District Magistrate informed me that the sworn affidavit required for filing was missing and rejected my nomination," the comedian added.

    The 29-year-old had previously claimed on Tuesday that he was not permitted to register his nomination against Prime Minister Modi from Varanasi.

    After filing his nomination, he posted on X, “My electoral future is in the hands of all election officials who are the guardians of our democracy … with the hope that they will all strengthen our faith, your Shyam Rangeela.” He again took to social media after his nomination was rejected.

    Rangeela, who rose to prominence for impersonating Modi, claimed he had been attempting to file his candidature papers since May 10. Previously, he said he was not permitted to visit the Varanasi district magistrate's office on May 14, the deadline for filing nominations for the seat.  It was also on this day that PM Modi filed his nomination papers.

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 4:53 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Medical negligence at Kozhikode MCH: Doctor admits tongue surgery on 4-year-old without family's consent anr

    Medical negligence at Kozhikode MCH: Doctor admits tongue surgery on 4-year-old without family's consent

    Freedom of speech cannot be freedom to advocate violence & terrorism Jaishankar takes dig at Canada (WATCH) snt

    'Freedom of speech cannot be freedom to advocate violence & terrorism': Jaishankar takes dig at Canada (WATCH)

    Fire breaks out at Delhi BJP office, short circuit suspected (WATCH) AJR

    BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Delhi BJP office, short circuit suspected (WATCH)

    Explained How Delhi Police is ramping up bomb squad preparedness amidst surge in hoax threats snt

    Explained: How Delhi Police is ramping up bomb squad preparedness amidst surge in hoax threats

    United Kingdom imposes strict controls on Indian spice imports amid contamination concerns AJR

    UK imposes strict controls on Indian spice imports amid contamination concerns

    Recent Stories

    IMD warns of heavy rainfall, issues Orange alert to Karnataka for 3 days from May 18 vkp

    IMD warns of heavy rainfall, issues Orange alert to Karnataka for 3 days from May 18

    Jacqueline Fernandez HOT pictures: Yimmy Yimmy to Beat Pe Booty-7 top item songs from Bollywood actress RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez HOT pictures: Yimmy Yimmy to Beat Pe Booty-7 top item songs from Bollywood actress

    Football Sunil Chhetri's Inspiring Journey: Top 10 performances for India osf

    Sunil Chhetri's Inspiring Journey: Top 10 performances for India

    Medical negligence at Kozhikode MCH: Doctor admits tongue surgery on 4-year-old without family's consent anr

    Medical negligence at Kozhikode MCH: Doctor admits tongue surgery on 4-year-old without family's consent

    Freedom of speech cannot be freedom to advocate violence & terrorism Jaishankar takes dig at Canada (WATCH) snt

    'Freedom of speech cannot be freedom to advocate violence & terrorism': Jaishankar takes dig at Canada (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon