    Ghol declared as Gujarat's state fish: Costs more than your Europe trip

    Its exceptional value is attributed to both its meat and air bladder, with the latter being widely utilized in pharmaceuticals and the former employed in the production of beer and wine.

    At the recent two-day Global Fisheries Conference India 2023 in Ahmedabad, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel proudly announced the designation of the Ghol fish as Gujarat's official state fish, a decision applauded by severaal dignitaries in attendance.

    Known for its significant size, the Ghol fish is predominantly found in the marine regions of Gujarat and Maharashtra, boasting a distinct golden-brown hue. Its exceptional value is attributed to both its meat and air bladder, with the latter being widely utilized in pharmaceuticals and the former employed in the production of beer and wine.

    This particular fish commands a high market demand, especially for its air bladder, often exported from Mumbai, enhancing its prominence in the region's fisheries industry. With an average length of about one-and-a-half meters, the Ghol fish's price escalates in proportion to its size, reaching staggering rates of up to Rs 5 lakh per unit length.

    The immense financial potential associated with catching Ghol fish is evident as skilled fishermen have the opportunity to earn substantial annual incomes, sometimes amounting to millions. During the conference, Central Minister Parsottam Rupala also highlighted that earlier, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh had similarly declared their respective state fish through programs facilitated by the Fisheries Department.

