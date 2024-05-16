Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fire breaks out at Delhi BJP office, short circuit suspected (WATCH)

    This incident comes on the heels of a tragic fire at the Income Tax Department building in Delhi’s ITO earlier this week, which claimed the life of a 46-year-old office superintendent and left seven others injured.

    A fire broke out at Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)'s Delhi State Office on Pandit Pant Marg as flames engulfed the premises on Thursday (May 16). Fire tenders were swiftly called in to the scene, battling the blaze believed to have been sparked by a short circuit. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far, though further details are eagerly awaited as the situation unfolds.

    The fire, which erupted on the third floor, prompted authorities to lodge an FIR under Sections 337 and 304-A of the IPC, citing reckless behavior endangering life and negligence leading to death.

    The heroic efforts of firefighters were instrumental in containing the blaze, which took nearly two hours to extinguish. Rescues were conducted through windows with the aid of ladders, ensuring the safe evacuation of those trapped inside the building.

    The timing of the incident, occurring during lunchtime, likely averted a higher casualty toll, with many employees outside the premises.

