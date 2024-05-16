Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar flaunts cleavage in revealing top during racy photoshoot; watch

    First Published May 16, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Madhumita Sarcar was just picked for a Hindi film. She is travelling to Mumbai for a workshop and language instruction. However, the actress stated that she did not wish to share anything about the film. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Madhumita Sarcar, the actress from Cheeni, appears to be going national. After years of working in the Bengali film and television business, the actress is now preparing to launch her career in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar is keeping an eye on the South Indian film industry, too.

    According to sources, Madhumita is travelling to Mumbai for a number of assignments. She has also been offered a Hindi-language web series.

    In an interview with Anandabazar Online, she stated, “I got selected on the initial level. Now I have to audition. I might not get selected and hence I don't want to talk about anything right now.”'

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Madhumita has always valued unique concepts when choosing a film. She explained, "I watch films in several languages. As a result, I'd like to work in such industries. Working in new languages is always challenging."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Will she now concentrate more on Bollywood? Madhumita smiled, “Never. There is arrogance in saying that ‘I am leaving Bengal’. I can never say that. I will definitely work if I get a good offer.”

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Madhumita also intends to target the South Indian industry. She has already appeared in a Telugu film. She claimed she was promised a big-budget Tamil film.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "However, nothing is verified yet. I will learn about them over time. "I will give my all," she responded. 

