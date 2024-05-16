Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'We would never crush creativity...' Samsung takes dig at Apple's iPad Pro ad (WATCH)

    Apple launched its new ad for iPads that was criticised for destroying creativity and now Samsung has lapped up the hype around it. Now, Samsung- who is known to have a tech rivalry with Apple mocked their ad with a new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra advertisement. 

    Apple has launched a new advertising campaign for the new iPad Pro model. The advertisement showed many creative items being crushed by a hydraulic press, including musical instruments, books, paint cans, and camera lenses, before revealing the iPad Pro at the end. According to media reports, Apple's new 'Crush' campaign aimed to showcase how all of those capabilities fit neatly within the ultra thin iPad Pro. However, the commercial did not go down well with consumers, sparking outrage on social media. Numerous viewers saw the advertising as an example of how tech corporations treat artists and creatives.

    Now, Samsung, which has a tech rivalry with Apple, has ridiculed their campaign with a new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra advertising. Samsung's advertisement shows a lady presumably wandering through the wreckage of Apple's hydraulic press disaster and picking up a shattered guitar. A Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with musical notes shown on the screen is put on an easel, and the woman begins to strum, according to report.

    Well, that’s not all, the ad concluded with a text that reads, “Creativity Cannot Be Crushed”, indirectly taking a dig at Apple’s advertisement. Taking to X, Samsung shared the video accompanied by a caption, “We would never crush creativity UnCrush.”

    However, after receiving criticism on social media, Apple had previously issued a public apology to Ad Age, stating that they "missed the mark." This isn't the first time Samsung has mocked Apple. Previously, the Korean tech giant mocked Apple for not having a flippable iPhone when marketing its Galaxy Z Flip 4.

    Also, Samsung in one of its ads told the iPhone users to switch to their Android smartphones as Apple always makes iPhone users wait for new features.
     

