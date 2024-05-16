Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Rains: Downpour brings relief to residents from scorching heat; WATCH viral videos

    Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday (May 16) amid intense heat in the state. The IMD has predicted intense rainfall in the coming days and an orange and a yellow alert has been sounded in various districts till May 20.

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a major relief from the scorching heat, Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday (May 16) as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted. As per IMD's prediction, rainfall will intensify in the next few days and southwest monsoons are expected to hit the state by May 31. On Thursday, the weather department predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Kerala-Mahe; South Interior Karnataka between May 16-20 and over coastal Karnataka from May 17-19.

    Yellow and Orange Alerts have been issued for various districts in Kerala until May 20th. Pathanamthitta and Idukki are under heavy rainfall warnings for May 20. Additionally, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts are also cautioned about heavy rain on the same day. A rain warning has been issued for all 14 districts on May 20.

    Check rain alerts in the coming days:

    May 16- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur (Yellow alert)

    May 17- Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad (Yellow alert)

    May 18 - Palakkad and Malappuram (Orange Alert).  
                  Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad (Yellow alert)

    May 19- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki (Orange alert)

                  Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram (Yellow Alert)

    May 20 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki (Orange Alert)
                   Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod (Yellow Alert)

