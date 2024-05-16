Medical negligence at Kozhikode MCH: Doctor admits tongue surgery on 4-year-old without family's consent

In the serious medical negligence case at Kozhikode Medical College hospital, the doctor admitted that tongue surgery was performed on the four-year-old girl without the family's consent. However, he assured that there would be no complications from the surgery.

Kozhikode: In Kozhikode Medical College, the doctor admitted the error involving a four-year-old girl who underwent tongue surgery instead of the intended removal of her sixth finger due to her polydactyly condition. Crucial details emerged regarding the mistaken operation. The doctor admitted that the surgery was conducted without the family's consent. However, the doctor reassured that there would be no further complications from the surgery.

Shocking! 4-year-old girl undergoes tongue surgery instead of finger at Kerala's Kozhikode Medical College

Simultaneously, the family declared their intention to file a police complaint regarding the medical malpractice at Kozhikode Medical College involving the four-year-old girl. The child's father emphasized that nobody should endure such an ordeal again. Hospital authorities acknowledged the error, attributing it to performing surgery on two individuals sharing the same name. However, the father insisted that his child had no prior issues with her tongue and demanded action against the doctor. He also urged the hospital authorities to assume responsibility for any consequences resulting from the erroneous procedure.

Health Minister Veena George has directed to immediately investigate the case and submit a report. The instruction was given to the Director of Medical Education.

A four-year-old girl from Cheruvannur Madurai Bazaar, Kozhikode, who was supposed to undergo finger surgery, allegedly ended up having surgery on her tongue instead.

The child underwent surgery on her tongue instead of the intended procedure on her sixth finger. The family has reported that the doctor who conducted the surgery apologized for the mistake. Subsequently, the sixth finger was removed through another surgery. The family mentioned that the child was not with them when she was taken for surgery; instead, they were informed by the nurse that the surgery was completed upon the child's return to the ward, which they discovered after they noticed cotton stuffed in her mouth.



Latest Videos