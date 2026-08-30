A graduation ceremony took an adorable turn when a graduate walked across the stage to receive his degree with a cat sitting proudly on his shoulder.

A graduation ceremony took an adorable turn when a graduate walked across the stage to receive his degree with a cat sitting proudly on his shoulder. Instagram user Ar Naval Tambulkar shared a video capturing the adorable moment, which quickly grabbed attention online. Naval arrived at his convocation with his feline companion comfortably resting on his shoulder.

As he approached the dean and professors to receive his degree, the formal atmosphere quickly gave way to smiles. Several professors were visibly charmed by the unexpected guest, with some even stopping to pet the cat as Naval made his way towards the centre of the stage.

The cat, meanwhile, appeared completely unfazed by the spotlight. Sitting calmly on Naval’s shoulder, the feline seemed to embrace the occasion and even posed for a picture.

The wholesome moment won over social media users, who flooded the post with amusing and affectionate reactions.