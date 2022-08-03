Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govt withdraws Data Protection Bill, 2021 from Lok Sabha

    The move came after the Joint Parliamentary Committee had proposed 81 amendments and 12 recommendations for a 'comprehensive legal framework'. 

    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 5:09 PM IST

    The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill in Parliament, after a Joint Parliamentary Committee formed earlier proposed major changes.

    The JPC had proposed 81 amendments and 12 recommendations for a 'comprehensive legal framework'. Sources said that the Centre will now present a new bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework.

    The Bill provides for protection of the digital privacy of individuals relating to their personal data, to specify the flow and usage of data and create a relationship of trust between persons and entitites processing the data.

    The Bill also seeks to protect the rights of individuals whose data are processed and create a framework for organisational and technical measures in processing of data besides laying down notms for social media platforms., cross-border transfer, accountability of entities processing dataamd remdies for unauthorised and harmful processing.

    More updates shortly

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
