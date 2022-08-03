The Tiranga Quiz: How well do you know your national flag?

So how well do you know your 'Tiranga'? Let's test your knowledge about the national flag. You can challenge your friends to beat your scrore.

India is gearing up to celebrate the national flag with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The initiative seeks to celebrate the tricolour by urging people to unfurl it at their homes between August 13-15. The Har Ghar Tiranga initiative comes on the sidelines of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which celebrates 75 years of India's independence. So how well do you know the 'Tiranga'? Let's test your knowledge. You can challenge your friends to beat your scrore.

ANSWER: The first stamp of Independent India, which depicted the Indian Flag with the patriots' slogan 'Jai Hind' and was valued at three and one-half annas, was issued on November 21, 1947

ANSWER: On December 30, 1943, Netaji hoisted the Tricolor flag for the first time in Port Blair and renamed the Andaman Islands as Shaheed Dweep. He renamed the Nicobar Islands as Swaraj Dweep.

ANSWER: The first outdoor official flag hoisting of our National Flag took place on 15th Aug 1947, in Canberra, Australia at the residence of Sir Raghunath Paranype, the High Commission of India in Australia.

ANSWER: On August 15, 1947 at 10:30 am India witnessed history in the making. It was the day the British flag was lowered by Louis Mountbatten, giving way to the Indian National Flag, which was raised for the first time on the flag mast at the Parliament.

ANSWER: On January 15, 2022, the Indian Army unveiled the world's largest Tiranga made of Khadi, measuring 33750 sq feet, in Jaisalmer.

ANSWER: The symbol on the National Flag before the Ashok Chakra was the Charkha. Known as the 'Swaraj Flag,' the symbol represented the concept of self-help.

ANSWER: Leading a group of 72 women, Hansa Mehta presented the first National Flag of independent India to Dr Rajendra Prasad, the chairman of the Constituent Assembly, in the Parliament on the midnight of August 14-15, 1947

ANSWER: There are 24 spokes in the middle of the Ashok Chakra on the National Flag Also Watch: Remembering Pingali Venkayya, the architect of India's national flag