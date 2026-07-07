The Indian government invites nominations for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award 2026 until July 31. Concurrently, Gujarat's government is building two advanced rubber dams in Chhota Udepur and Tapi to enhance irrigation and water availability.

The Government of India has invited nominations for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award 2026, which recognises Indian citizens, institutions and organisations for their exceptional contribution towards promoting national unity and integrity of India.

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According to a release issued by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Eligible Indian citizens, institutions, and organisations may submit their nominations and recommendations can be submitted online through the National Awards Portal till July 31, 2026.

The Sardar Patel National Unity Award-2026 will be announced on October 31, 2026, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is observed as National Unity Day. The Home Department, Gandhinagar, has urged all eligible citizens, institutions and organisations across Gujarat to submit their online nominations before the deadline.

Gujarat Boosts Irrigation with 'Catch the Rain' Initiatives

Meanwhile, to further strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Catch the Rain" campaign, the Gujarat Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is undertaking several major initiatives to improve irrigation and water availability across the state's remote regions.

As part of this initiative, two advanced Air-Filled Rubber Dam projects have been approved and are currently under construction: Rajvasana Rubber Dam on the Heran River near Rajvasana village in Bodeli taluka, Chhota Udepur district and Pathakwadi Rubber Dam on the Ambika River near Pathakwadi village in Dolvan taluka, Tapi district.

Rajvasana Rubber Dam Project

Guided by Water Resources and Water Supply Minister Ishwarsinh Patel, the Rajvasana project is being developed at a cost of ₹82.97 crore and is targeted for completion by September 2027. Once operational, it will provide direct irrigation benefits to farmers in 25 nearby villages.

Pathakwadi Rubber Dam Project

Similarly, the Pathakwadi Rubber Dam, being built at a cost of ₹79.13 crore, is based on advanced Japanese design and uses South Korean rubber bladder technology. It will provide irrigation water to approximately 650 hectares of farmland, significantly benefiting local farmers. The project involves the installation of a 180-metre-long and 3.5-metre-high inflatable rubber bladder across the Heran River. (ANI)