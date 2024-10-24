Goosebumps guaranteed! Woman finds cobra hiding inside cushion pillow; WATCH chilling video

In an incident not less than a nightmare, a woman found herself face-to-face with a cobra coiled up inside her cushion pillow.

Imagine sitting on your couch, completely at ease, only to find a deadly cobra lurking inside your pillow. It sounds like the stuff of nightmares, but for a woman this terrifying scenario became a reality. In a viral video that has sent shivers down the spines of millions of Instagram users, a woman found herself face-to-face with a cobra coiled up inside her cushion pillow.

The heart-pounding video begins with the person casually reaching for a pillow on her couch. But in a twist, when she opened the pillowcase, she witnessed a cobra, hidden deep within the folds of the pillow, lay coiled and ready.

The scene plays out like a suspense thriller as the snake even hisses, while trying to reach out to the woman recording the entire video.

Though the exact date and location of the video is not known, the chilling video has now gone viral on social media, sparking fears among the users.

