    Telangana: 20-year-old man dies after putting Cobra in mouth to record viral video (WATCH)

    In Kamareddy, Telangana, 20-year-old Shivaraj died after a cobra he was filming for a viral social media reel bit him. Despite his experience as a snake rescuer, the stunt proved fatal. The incident has sparked outrage and serves as a warning against dangerous social media stunts.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 11:38 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

    In a tragic incident from Desipet village in Kamareddy district, Telangana, a 20-year-old man named Shivaraj lost his life after being bitten by a cobra while attempting to film a viral social media reel. The young man had placed the cobra's head inside his mouth to record a video in hopes of gaining more views online, but the stunt ended fatally.

    Shivaraj, who worked with his father as a snake rescuer, had caught the cobra along with his father. His father reportedly encouraged him to shoot the video with the snake to share on WhatsApp. In the video, which has now gone viral, Shivaraj can be seen standing in the middle of a road with the cobra's head inside his mouth. The snake wriggles desperately to escape, while Shivaraj looks into the camera with folded hands. He even runs his hands through his hair and gives a thumbs-up before the clip ends.

    American food vlogger discovers PhD scholar selling street food in Chennai, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Despite his experience with snakes, the cobra bit Shivaraj almost instantly, injecting a lethal amount of venom. He succumbed to the bite soon after. His death has sparked outrage and concern on social media, with many questioning the dangerous lengths people are willing to go to become famous online.

    The video has since gone viral, prompting authorities and residents to advise young people against putting their lives at risk for social media fame.

