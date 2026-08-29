DRI Mumbai dismantled an international drug route, arresting a Kenyan woman and a Nigerian national at Mira Road. They seized 547 grams of Cocaine and Methaqualone from the woman who arrived by bus from Indore. Investigation is ongoing.

DRI Busts International Drug Route in Mumbai

Officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, have successfully dismantled an international drug trafficking route operating between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Acting on targeted intelligence regarding an inter-state transport of narcotics, DRI officers established surveillance at Mira Road, Mumbai, intercepting a Kenyan woman arriving by bus from Indore alongside a Nigerian national who had arrived to collect the delivery.

Cocaine, Methaqualone Seized; Two Arrested

A search of the passenger's luggage revealed two packets bearing "LV" markings. Field tests conducted with NDPS diagnostic kits confirmed the white crystalline substance, weighing 547 grams in total, to be Cocaine and Methaqualone. Both foreign nationals were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the contraband was formally seized.

Investigation Ongoing

DRI officials confirmed that further investigation is underway to map out downstream links and broader syndicate networks. The successful operation underscores the DRI's continuous efforts to disrupt organised narcotics smuggling and support the national Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan initiative. (ANI)