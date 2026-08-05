A young man has been taken into custody in Ghaziabad after a video of him assaulting a woman in Jaipuria Mall went viral. The police confirmed the two were acquainted and the incident, where the man was also seen with a knife, stemmed from a disagreement. An investigation is ongoing, and the accused is being questioned.

A young man has been taken into custody after a video allegedly showing him assaulting a woman inside Jaipuria Mall in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, went viral on social media. The Ghaziabad Police immediately opened an inquiry after the event, which is said to have happened on the evening of August 4. Police subsequently verified that the woman and the man were acquainted and that the alleged assault happened after a disagreement between them.

Indirapuram Police filed a complaint under the applicable provisions of the law after confirming the legitimacy of the viral video. As part of the continuing investigation, the accused was later placed under arrest and is being questioned.

According to officials, the incident is still being investigated and more legal actions are being taken. The accused is seen repeatedly slapping the woman during a furious altercation inside the mall in the footage that is making the rounds on social media. Concerns are raised by the fact that he is also observed with a sharp knife.

Another young woman can be seen in the video trying to step in. But before carrying out the attack, the accused reportedly pulls her away and tells her not to get involved.

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Ghaziabad Police Issues Statement

Sharing an update on the incident, the Police Commissionerate Ghaziabad said, "Today, dated 04.08.2026, around 8:00 PM, a video surfaced through social media in which a boy and a girl are seen fighting with each other. Upon taking cognizance of this video, an immediate investigation was conducted, which revealed that this video is from Jaipuria Mall under Indirapuram Police Station, where a young man and a young woman, who have known each other previously, are involved in an altercation wherein the young man is assaulting the young woman over some issue. Upon receiving this information, a case has been promptly registered under relevant sections at Indirapuram Police Station. The accused has been taken into custody, and further legal action is being taken."