    From ballot box relay to chewing on ballot papers, shenanigans during WB Panchayat polls

    During the West Bengal rural polls, several alarming incidents unfolded, reflecting the widespread chaos. In one instance at Mathabhanga in Coochbehar, BJP workers, accusing the ruling party of election tampering, engaged in what can only be described as a relay race with a ballot box.

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

    The West Bengal panchayat elections in 2023 were marred by violent clashes between rival parties and witnessed unusual behavior from candidates who were desperate to win and unwilling to accept defeat. In North 24 Parganas district, a CPM candidate accused his Trinamool Congress opponent of consuming a stack of ballot papers after realizing he was falling behind in the race. Subsequently, the counting process at the Bhurkunda panchayat block was halted.

    In an interview with the local media, Rabindranath Majumdar, a candidate from CPM, asserted that he had secured victory in the election by a margin of four votes. Expressing his astonishment, Majumdar revealed that the Trinamool Congress party did not even request a recount.

    Monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh: Mandi faces flood threat as Pandoh dam gears up to release water

    He alleged that Mahadeb Mati, the candidate from Trinamool, entered the voting booth, grabbed a stack of ballot papers from Majumdar's box, and began chewing on them. Mati also scattered some of the papers before leaving the premises, leaving Majumdar in shock. As per reports, the administration has not yet declared an official winner for the election.

    During the West Bengal rural polls, several alarming incidents unfolded, reflecting the widespread chaos. In one instance at Mathabhanga in Coochbehar, BJP workers, accusing the ruling party of election tampering, engaged in what can only be described as a relay race with a ballot box. They seized the box from a booth and began passing it among themselves, while villagers chased them.

    In New Town, near Kolkata, TMC workers allegedly threw a ballot box into a drain in an apparent act of defiance. Meanwhile, in another booth in North 24 Parganas, a TMC supporter, anticipating their candidate's impending defeat, made a daring escape with the ballot box and plunged into a nearby pond.

     

    WB Panchayat Elections 2023: TMC secures over 30,000 seats, BJP trails with 8,239 seats

    These incidents exemplify the rampant disorder that plagued the rural polls in Bengal this time. The violence associated with the elections resulted in the loss of around 40 lives. Furthermore, there were reports of ballot boxes being set on fire, filled with water, or subjected to arson at various polling booths.

    Although some seat results are still pending, the Trinamool has emerged as the clear victor, while the BJP trails significantly behind in second place.

