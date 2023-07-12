WB Panchayat Elections 2023: TMC secures over 30,000 seats, BJP trails with 8,239 seats

In the 2018 rural polls, the ruling TMC had emerged victorious in 90 per cent of the panchayat seats and all the 22 zilla parishads. The elections were marred by widespread violence, with the Opposition alleging they were prevented from filing nominations in several seats.

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) appears to be dominating the rural polls, despite the lingering violence that has marred the process. The TMC seems to have maintained the strong mandate it secured two years ago during the assembly elections, as evident from the seemingly insurmountable lead it has established in the results announced so far by the State Election Commission (SEC).

As of 11:30 pm on Tuesday, the ruling TMC has emerged victorious in 30,391 gram panchayat seats and is also leading in 1,767 seats.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), TMC's closest competitor, has managed to secure victory in 8,239 seats and is leading in 447 seats. It is important to note that a total of 63,229 gram panchayat seats are up for election.

According to SEC, the CPI(M) has won as many as 2,534 gram panchayat seats and is leading in 237 seats. The Congress won 2,158 seats and is leading in 151. The ruling TMC won 2,612 Panchayat samiti seats while leading 627 seats.

BJP has won 275 and is leading in 149 seats, while CPI(M) has won 63 seats and is leading in 53 others and Congress has won in 50 seats and is leading in 26 seats. Elections were held for 9,728 Panchayat Samiti seats.

In the rural elections, the TMC has achieved significant success, not only securing victories in all 88 declared Zila Parishad results but also leading in 163 others. The CPI(M) is leading in 4 seats, while the Congress and the BJP are leading in 2 and 13 seats, respectively. The total number of Zila Parishad seats is 928.

Following her injury during campaigning, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed gratitude to the people for their trust in the TMC. In a social media post, the chief minister said, "It's TMC all the way in rural Bengal. I want to thank the people for their love, affection, and support towards the TMC. This election has proven that only TMC resides in the heart of the people of the state."

These elections held significant importance for all parties as they were seen as an indication of the prevailing political winds leading up to the 2024 parliamentary elections in the region. The panchayat polls held on Saturday were marred by violence, resulting in the loss of at least 15 lives, with 11 casualties from the ruling TMC. Since the announcement of the elections last month, a total of 33 deaths have been reported in poll-related incidents, with the ruling party accounting for 60 percent of the fatalities.

