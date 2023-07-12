Monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh: Mandi faces flood threat as Pandoh dam gears up to release water

The hill state has already experienced devastating flash floods and landslides, resulting in the loss of numerous lives over the past three days. The unrelenting heavy rainfall has caused extensive damage to hydropower projects and wreaked havoc on properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

Heavy rains during this year's monsoon season have triggered a flood-like situation in multiple areas of Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, the region is grappling with severe landslides occurring in the mountainous terrain. Reports indicate that water will be released from the Pandoh Dam in Mandi later today, raising concerns about potential uncontrollable water inundation in Himachal Pradesh.

Police stations along the banks of the Yamuna River in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, have been placed on high alert due to the rising water levels caused by continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The water level surge comes after the release of 3,59,000 cusecs of water from the Hathni Kund barrage into the Yamuna on Tuesday afternoon. As a result of the increased water levels in the Pathrala River, Som River, and other hilly rivers, which are tributaries of the Yamuna, the main river has experienced a sudden rise in its water level.

According to officials, vehicular traffic on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway (National Highway 5) has resumed through a single lane following a landslide. The Chandigarh-Shimla and Chandigarh-Manali national highways were temporarily closed due to the landslides.

A relief camp has been arranged at Beas Sadan by the Mandi administration. Food, medicines and sleeping facilities are being provided in the relief camp to those people whose houses have been submerged in the Beas river or those who were living in low-lying areas.