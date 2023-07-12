Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh: Mandi faces flood threat as Pandoh dam gears up to release water

    The hill state has already experienced devastating flash floods and landslides, resulting in the loss of numerous lives over the past three days. The unrelenting heavy rainfall has caused extensive damage to hydropower projects and wreaked havoc on properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

    Monsoon fury: Himachal Pradesh's Pandoh Dam to release water today evening; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    Heavy rains during this year's monsoon season have triggered a flood-like situation in multiple areas of Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, the region is grappling with severe landslides occurring in the mountainous terrain. Reports indicate that water will be released from the Pandoh Dam in Mandi later today, raising concerns about potential uncontrollable water inundation in Himachal Pradesh.

    WB Panchayat Elections 2023: TMC secures over 30,000 seats, BJP trails with 8,239 seats

    The hill state has already experienced devastating flash floods and landslides, resulting in the loss of numerous lives over the past three days. The unrelenting heavy rainfall has caused extensive damage to hydropower projects and wreaked havoc on properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

    Police stations along the banks of the Yamuna River in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, have been placed on high alert due to the rising water levels caused by continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

    The water level surge comes after the release of 3,59,000 cusecs of water from the Hathni Kund barrage into the Yamuna on Tuesday afternoon. As a result of the increased water levels in the Pathrala River, Som River, and other hilly rivers, which are tributaries of the Yamuna, the main river has experienced a sudden rise in its water level.

    First Integrated Theatre Command may be announced in August

    According to officials, vehicular traffic on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway (National Highway 5) has resumed through a single lane following a landslide. The Chandigarh-Shimla and Chandigarh-Manali national highways were temporarily closed due to the landslides.

    A relief camp has been arranged at Beas Sadan by the Mandi administration. Food, medicines and sleeping facilities are being provided in the relief camp to those people whose houses have been submerged in the Beas river or those who were living in low-lying areas.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Why Rafale-M is best suited for India's aircraft carriers

    Explained: Why Rafale-M is best suited for India's aircraft carriers

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-57 12 July 2023: Who will take home the Rs 1 crore first prize? anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-57 12 July 2023: Who will take home the Rs 1 crore first prize?

    West Bengal Panchayat Election Results 2023 Latest updates: See party-wise leads and wins AJR

    WB Panchayat Elections 2023: TMC secures over 30,000 seats, BJP trails with 8,239 seats

    First Integrated Theatre Command may be announced in August

    First Integrated Theatre Command may be announced in August

    Kerala news LIVE 12 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: High Court likely to consider interim bail plea of former principal secretary M Sivasankar

    Recent Stories

    Mission Impossible 7 LEAKED: Tom Cruise's action film OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites RBA

    Mission: Impossible 7 LEAKED: Tom Cruise's action film OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites

    Kangana Ranaut gives savage reaction to Sonam Kapoor mocking her English at Koffee With Karan vma

    Kangana Ranaut gives savage reaction to Sonam Kapoor mocking her English at Koffee With Karan

    Explained Why Rafale-M is best suited for India's aircraft carriers

    Explained: Why Rafale-M is best suited for India's aircraft carriers

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-57 12 July 2023: Who will take home the Rs 1 crore first prize? anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-57 12 July 2023: Who will take home the Rs 1 crore first prize?

    Is Thalapathy Vijay going for padayatra? Will he quit films and join politics? RBA

    Is Thalapathy Vijay going for padayatra? Will he quit films and join politics?

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon