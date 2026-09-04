A foreign visitor questioned why tourists pay more than locals at Delhi’s Dilli Haat, sparking online debate comparing entry fees to international student charges abroad.

A foreign tourist’s video questioning the entry fee structure at Delhi’s Dilli Haat has triggered a debate on social media. The visitor, Tyler Blunden, highlighted that while Indian adults pay ₹30 and children ₹20, foreign visitors are charged ₹100.

In his video, Blunden pointed at the ticket board and said: “Look at that, guys. I’ve got to pay a different price from everybody else. If they did that in the UK, that would be called racism. But here, it’s alright.” The video also displayed the words “Racism in India?”

Social Media Reactions

Blunden’s remarks drew sharp responses online. Many users disagreed with his comparison, pointing out that foreign students often pay significantly higher tuition fees at universities in Western countries.

One user commented: “So foreign universities charging double fees to international students is racism?” Another wrote: “Have you checked the tuition fees in your university? They have a separate section called international students, that charges way more than locals. So tit for tat.”

Others noted that Indian students abroad often pay three times more in fees and still face discrimination. Another user said: “If paying less than 1 Euro feels like racism, then why do you guys charge 3x more to students who want to come to your nations as students, considering most Indians have smaller disposable income than Europeans?” Public Funding Argument

Some users argued that the lower fee for Indians is linked to public funding. “It’s so basic. This place is maintained by the tax of Indians. That’s why Indians have to pay less,” one user explained.