Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat programme, discussed the rising popularity of avocado cultivation. He highlighted how this new crop is creating opportunities and boosting incomes for farmers in states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the growing popularity of avocado cultivation and how farmers in different parts of the country are benefiting from the new crop. In the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said avocado, which was earlier relatively unknown in India and had low value and demand, has now become increasingly popular and is frequently seen on dining tables.

"The avocado fruit is creating quite a buzz these days. Hardly anyone knew about this fruit in the past; both its value and demand were low, but today it is frequently seen on dining tables," the Prime Minister said. He said avocado has become a preferred choice in the health and premium markets and is also creating new opportunities for farmers.

"This is also very helpful for our farmer brothers and sisters," PM Modi said.

Farmers Reap Benefits from Avocado Cultivation

The Prime Minister cited the example of Varadaraj from Kadappa in Andhra Pradesh, who had been cultivating tomatoes and bananas on his farm for years. "One day, he saw an avocado crop at a friend's farm. Subsequently, he gathered information about it on YouTube," PM Modi said.

Varadaraj has so far produced nearly four tonnes of avocados and now supplies them directly to local shops. "The new crop, scientific advice, and direct marketing have completely transformed the earnings from his small farm," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also highlighted the example of Chandrashekharan, a farmer from Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, who started cultivating avocados on half a hectare of land. "That is fetching him good prices, and his income has increased," PM Modi said.

Additional Income in Karnataka

He further noted that farmers in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, have started planting avocados alongside their coffee plantations. "This allows them to earn additional income alongside coffee and black pepper," PM Modi said.

From City Toast to Farm Prosperity

The Prime Minister drew a connection between the growing popularity of avocados in cities and the opportunities it is creating for farmers. "We often hear about the avocado toast in city restaurants, but through this very avocado, our innovative farmers have discovered a new recipe for earning," he said.

"In other words, the avocado from our own country has enhanced the taste of your toast while simultaneously boosting the farmers' income," PM Modi added. (ANI)