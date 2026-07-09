Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a 7-member committee led by former SC Justice Ranjana Desai to draft UCC rules. The panel will submit a report in six months, with the government aiming to pass the bill in the upcoming winter session.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced a committee to draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) rules in the state of Maharashtra under Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai. The Committee consists of a total of seven members, including three former judges from the Supreme Court or High Court, one constitutional expert, one former bureaucrat and two from the social sector. Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis made this announcement in the Maharashtra Assembly today.

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UCC Committee Composition and Mandate

The Committee, headed by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai, will have former High Court Justice RC Chavan, former High Court Justice SG Mehere, former Chief Secretary of Maharashtra DK Jain, former Advocate General of Maharashtra Birendra Saraf, Social activist Padmashri Ramesh Patange, and Educationalist Suvarna Rawal as core members.

CM Fadnavis stated that this seven-member committee will comprehensively study all legal, social, and administrative aspects related to the Uniform Civil Code and submit a report with its recommendations to the state government within the next six months. Based on the committee's report, the government will finalise the draft of the Uniform Civil Code. He added that the state government will strive to introduce and pass the Uniform Civil Code bill in both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council in the upcoming Nagpur winter session.

Government's Commitment and Legal Framework

The Chief Minister said that the government will proceed on this issue by following all necessary constitutional and legal procedures, so that concrete and effective steps can be taken towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Earlier last week, the Maharashtra government initiated the process of framing a Uniform Civil Code for the state, marking a significant development in the debate surrounding personal laws and legal uniformity in India. Speaking on the issue, Fadnavis said that the government's commitment to introducing the law, stating that the concept of a Uniform Civil Code finds support in the Directive Principles of State Policy enshrined in the Constitution. Referring to the vision of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, he argued that a common civil framework would uphold constitutional values of equality and uniformity in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

National Context and Precedents

The move comes at a time when discussions on the UCC have gained momentum across the country. Uttarakhand became the first state after Independence to enact a Uniform Civil Code, and its experience is expected to be closely studied by Maharashtra while preparing its own draft.

Meanwhile, in May, Assam passed its UCC Bill, aiming to establish a single civil legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion. (ANI)