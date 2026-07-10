Former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev thanked the BJP and PM Modi after being named its candidate for the upcoming bypoll in West Bengal. Dev, along with two other ex-TMC MPs, defected to the BJP and was immediately fielded for the election.

Sushmita Dev Thanks BJP After Rajya Sabha Nomination

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev has expressed her "deepest gratitude" to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership after being named as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll. In a post on X, Dev emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision has inspired crores of Indians. Taking to X, the prominent leader from the North East highlighted PM Modi's commitment to the region and expressed confidence that West Bengal would enter a new era of development under the BJP administration. https://x.com/SushmitaDev25/status/2075268388809744597

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"I express my deepest gratitude to the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for allowing me to serve the people. The vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has inspired crores of Indians, and his unwavering commitment to the development of the North East has been truly exemplary. I do not doubt that Bengal, too, will witness a new era of progress and development," Dev stated.

"I am deeply grateful to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa ji, who has been at the forefront of bringing visible change to my home state. My sincere thanks to West Bengal CM, Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji and Shri Samik Bhattacharya ji for reposing their faith in me and entrusting me with this responsibility," she added.

"My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam and Bengal. I assure them that I will work with complete dedication and commitment towards their growth, welfare, and aspirations", she added.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered another setback after three prominent former Rajya Sabha MPs, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik, defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The leaders were formally inducted at the BJP's state headquarters in the presence of West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya and other senior party officials. Within hours of induction into the party, the BJP fielded them for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypolls in West Bengal. The bypolls will be held on July 24, with counting of votes on the same day, after the seats fell vacant following the resignations of the three former TMC leaders last month.

TMC Slams BJP's 'Formulas' for Bypolls

The move has drawn sharp reactions from the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC leaders. Meanwhile, in a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its strategies for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypolls in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and senior leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday alleged that the BJP is relying on a "sponsored pillow-chatting camp" and political formulas to engineer victories rather than facing the public.

In a post on X, Ghosh claimed that while the BJP has devised "three formulas for three camps" to navigate the two houses of Parliament and the state Assembly, turncoat leaders and Lok Sabha defectors remain deeply terrified of seeking a fresh mandate from the electorate. https://x.com/KunalGhoshAgain/status/2075266973454503996?s=20

"To win the Rajya Sabha vote, the new BJP candidates need the votes of BJP MLAs. Alongside that, there's the BJP-sponsored pillow-chatting camp. So the risk is low. The strategy for victory without a vote is also solid. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress losing power has given these folks the chance to awaken public conscience, resign, and switch parties to get re-elected", he said.

"But the Lok Sabha defectors are scared to take that risk. And the reason is clear! When they go to the people's court to ask for votes next time, they themselves know what their fate will be. So even after staging a fake revolution, they're afraid to resign. And if they stand for a vote again, Trinamool's voters will teach the traitors a real lesson about the consequences of betrayal, while BJP's voters will show these schemers just how much rice you get for how much paddy!!! That's why for the two houses of Parliament and the Assembly, BJP's three formulas for the three camps", he said. (ANI)