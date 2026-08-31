Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved ₹53.72 crore for development works, including the Ramnagar sewerage project, revenue record modernization, temple beautification and more.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned a total amount of ₹53.72 crore for the implementation of various infrastructure development projects across the state. These include sewerage infrastructure development, development of archives and modernization of temples along with development of a soldiers' rest house.

₹42.75 Crore for Construction of Sewerage Network in Ramnagar

The maximum sanction in terms of financial resources has been given to Ramnagar in the Nainital district. The Chief Minister has sanctioned ₹42.75 crore for construction of trunk and branch sewer network for Zone-1 of Ramnagar sewerage project.

This project will link with the existing sewage treatment plant of 7.0 MLD. This project has been planned in order to improve the sewage management infrastructure and existing infrastructure.

₹10 Crore for Modernisation of Revenue Archives

The Uttarakhand government has also sanctioned ₹10 crore for modernization of revenue archives in the state.

These will include archives which have been maintained in offices including Revenue Board, Divisional Commissionerates and district level revenue offices.

Approvals For Temple Development In Chamoli

For the development and expansion of the premises of Maa Adishakti Devraadi Devi Temple at Ranigarh (Deval) Karnaprayag assembly segment in Chamoli district, sanction for beautification has been granted.

Total sanction for this scheme is ₹98.28 lakh, out of which sanction for the first installment is ₹58.968 lakh. Sanction order for the scheme has also been made by the government.

Sanction Of ₹39 Lakh For Rest House In Dehradun

Restoration of state level soldiers' rest house in Dehradun city would also be taken up. Total sanction for the scheme was ₹142.89 lakh, out of which ₹39 lakh sanction is yet to be done.

This sanction would facilitate completion of pending restoration works at the facility.

State Highway To Be Named After Freedom Fighter

CM Dhami has also sanctioned the proposal of naming a state highway in Pauri Garhwal district after Shri Avtar Singh who was a freedom fighter.

This proposal pertains to Laxmanjhula-Dugadda-Rathuwadab-Dhumakot motor road, named as Late Jagmohan Singh Negi State Highway in Nainidanda block of Lansdowne assembly segment.