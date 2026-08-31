An Indian man’s comparison of two medical emergencies in India and the US has gone viral, with his experiences of treatment costs and hospital care sparking a heated debate online.

An Indian man working in the US has sparked a major conversation online after sharing how two medical emergencies, one in India and another in America, completely changed his perspective on healthcare. In a viral Instagram video, Yuvaan Ibanez Garware explained why his experiences with medical treatment are among the key reasons he is considering moving back to India.

Fainted in India, Got Immediate Treatment

Recalling an incident from a few years ago, Yuvaan said he fainted multiple times in India and was rushed to a hospital. According to him, he was immediately given a private room without having to go through lengthy paperwork.

He said doctors conducted several tests, including ECGs, MRIs, CT scans and blood work. Yuvaan added that he could speak to his doctor whenever required and received a diagnosis and treatment plan within a few days.

According to his account, the total cost of his treatment came to around $500, or approximately Rs 47,000.

‘Couldn’t Call an Ambulance’: His US Medical Emergency

Yuvaan then compared the experience with a medical emergency he faced in the US. He said he developed severe chest pain while playing basketball but chose not to call an ambulance because of the high cost. Instead, he drove himself to the hospital while in severe pain.

He claimed that he waited for more than an hour and a half as paperwork and documentation were processed. After being admitted, he was allegedly told that he had suffered a mini heart attack.

Yuvaan also said he found it difficult to speak with a doctor during his stay. The final hospital bill, he claimed, was $23,000, around Rs 22 lakh. Despite having insurance, he said he still had to pay nearly $7,000, or around Rs 6.67 lakh, from his own pocket.

Video Sparks Debate Online

Yuvaan, who said he grew up in Pune for 16 years and is currently working in the US, acknowledged America's infrastructure and other advantages. However, he said the country's healthcare system was a major reason he did not want to settle there permanently.

His video triggered strong reactions online, with several users sharing their own experiences with expensive healthcare in the US. While some praised India's doctors and healthcare system, others recalled facing high bills despite receiving limited answers about their medical conditions.