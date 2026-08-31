CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the first phase of Uttarakhand Sports University and Mansi Khand Sports Complex in Haldwani, while outlining plans for athletes, scholarships, academies and future Games.

Uttarakhand has stepped up efforts to develop sports education in the state. On the occasion of National Sports Day in 2026, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has laid the foundation stone for the commencement of Phase 1 of the construction of Uttarakhand State Sports University and Mansi Khand Sports Complex at the International Stadium at Gaulapar.

Phase 1 construction will cost ₹43.50 crore. At the event, the Chief Minister also opened the first academic session of the sports university.

Focus On Training And Sports Education

According to Dhami, the new sports university would help the athletes get better sports education and training facilities in the state.

It is part of the government’s effort to make Uttarakhand one of the leading states in India as far as sports are concerned. It would also give an identity to the state as ‘Khelbhoomi’. The Chief Minister also praised legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand for his discipline and dedication.

Honouring Medalists and Coaches

A few athletes and coaches that won medals in national and international tournaments were felicitated in the program.

For 2024, the Devbhoomi Uttarakhand Khel Ratna was bestowed upon athlete Ankita and Dronacharya Award to Lokesh Chaudhary. For 2025, shooter Abhinav Deshwal was given the Khel Ratna, Mukesh Sharma the Dronacharya Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award to boxer Mukesh Chandra Belwal.

The Himalaya Ratna Award was awarded to shooter Shaurya Saini in the para-athlete category.

Scholarships for Young Athletes

Beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Udyaman Khiladi Unnayan Yojana received scholarships in the sport sector using Direct Benefit Transfer scheme (DBT).

Dhami informed that the athletes between the age group 8 to 14 years are being provided monthly scholarships, while the Mukhyamantri Khiladi Protsahan Yojana is assisting athletes from the age group of 14 to 23 years.

National Games in 2027 And Olympic Games in 2036

The CM stated that a plan is under development for Uttarakhand to secure maximum medals in 2027 National Games and prepare to take part in 2036 Olympics.

One District, One Sport program is in progress, and preparations for the creation of 23 state-of-the-art sports academies are also going on.

29 Athletes Given Government Employment

Dhami further said that a special out-of-turn government employment program has been formulated for winning medals at national or international level for 29 players so far.

It was further said that a draft of the Uttarakhand Sports Policy 2026 is available, and the Mauli AI application would be utilized to monitor the fitness level of emerging sports persons.

The government aims to ensure that the lack of finance or other problems does not affect the sporting aspirations of the athletes.