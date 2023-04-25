Doors of Kedarnath Dham open for pilgrims after IMD issues snowfall alert

Due to significant snowfall on the pilgrimage route and a weather warning from the Met department, the Uttarakhand government has suspended accepting registration requests from travellers for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for the heavy snowfall on the Kedarnath Dham route.

According to an official statement, the weather is expected to remain inclement in Kedarghati over this week. "The weather is expected to remain bad in Kedarghati for the next one week. On the alert of the Meteorological Department, the state government has stopped the registration of the visit to Kedarnath Dham. The heavy snowfall in Kedarnath has created difficulties for the administration," read the statement.

"Registration of pilgrims for the Kedarnath pilgrimage has been stopped in view of the snowfall of three to four feet on the Kedarnath pedestrian route and Dham and the warning by the Mete Department," it added.

On Saturday, the first batch of pilgrims left Haridwar for the Char Dham Yatra. The Yatra began from Yamunotri Dham on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

