Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Doors of Kedarnath Dham open for pilgrims after IMD issues snowfall alert

    Due to significant snowfall on the pilgrimage route and a weather warning from the Met department, the Uttarakhand government has suspended accepting registration requests from travellers for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra.

    Doors of Kedarnath Dham open for pilgrims after IMD issues snowfall alert AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 8:28 AM IST

    lusty drumbeats. The abode of Lord Shiva was decorated with 20 quintals of flowers ahead of the opening of one of the country's holiest pilgrimage sites.

    However, due to significant snowfall on the pilgrimage route and a weather warning from the Met department, the Uttarakhand government has suspended accepting registration requests from travellers for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for the heavy snowfall on the Kedarnath Dham route.

    'Drunk' man arrested for peeing on co-passenger onboard New York-Delhi flight

    According to an official statement, the weather is expected to remain inclement in Kedarghati over this week. "The weather is expected to remain bad in Kedarghati for the next one week. On the alert of the Meteorological Department, the state government has stopped the registration of the visit to Kedarnath Dham. The heavy snowfall in Kedarnath has created difficulties for the administration," read the statement.

    "Registration of pilgrims for the Kedarnath pilgrimage has been stopped in view of the snowfall of three to four feet on the Kedarnath pedestrian route and Dham and the warning by the Mete Department," it added.

    On Saturday, the first batch of pilgrims left Haridwar for the Char Dham Yatra. The Yatra began from Yamunotri Dham on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

    WATCH: Sacrilege attempt at Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says no one will be spared

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 8:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Drunk man arrested for peeing on co passenger onboard New York Delhi flight gcw

    'Drunk' man arrested for peeing on co-passenger onboard New York-Delhi flight

    PM Modi Mann ki Baat has 100 crore listeners; they say radio show has emotional connect: IIM Rohtak survey

    PM Modi's Mann ki Baat has 100 crore listeners; they say radio show has emotional connect: IIM Rohtak survey

    Sacrilege attempt at Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib in Punjab Morinda CM Bhagwant Mann says no one will be spared watch gcw

    WATCH: Sacrilege attempt at Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says no one will be spared

    PM Modi begins mega road show in Kerala's Kochi; 1000s line up to greet him anr

    PM Modi begins mega road show in Kerala's Kochi; 1000s line up to greet him

    Sudan crisis India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate over 500 citizens stranded gcw

    Sudan crisis: India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate over 500 citizens stranded

    Recent Stories

    Calm Down singer Rema tour in India: Prominent Afro singer will perform in these three cities; know details vma

    Calm Down singer Rema tour in India: Prominent Afro singer will perform in these three cities; know details

    Follow this diet plan to curb your hair loss problem instantly ADC

    Follow this diet plan to curb your hair loss problem instantly

    Know how to buy red, juicy, sweet watermelon without slicing it RBA

    Know how to buy red, juicy, sweet watermelon without slicing it

    Daily Horoscope for April 25 2023 Aries Taurus Cancer Virgo Leo Libra Scorpio Capricorn Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 25, 2023: Good day for Aries; be careful Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for April 25 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 25, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon