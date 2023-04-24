Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Drunk' man arrested for peeing on co-passenger onboard New York-Delhi flight

    The incident happened on board Airlines flight AA 292 and was reported by the airline. The airlines recorded the statements of the co-passengers onboard and handed over the accused to law enforcement, the country’s aviation regulator, the DGCA, said.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 8:41 PM IST

    An allegedly inebriated passenger arriving from New York by American Airlines relieved himself on another passenger, said Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday. Co-passengers' statements have been recorded by American Airlines, and the passenger has been turned over to Delhi police. According to the civil aviation authorities, a FIR has been filed.

    Under the Civil Aviation Act's non-cognizable crimes, legal action has been taken. Following a complaint made by airline workers regarding the passenger's disorderly attitude, action has been taken.

    During a confrontation, the accused passenger urinated on his fellow traveller while intoxicated, according to government sources reported by news agency PTI on Monday.

    The incident happened on board Airlines flight AA 292 and was reported by the airline to the Delhi airport before to the plane's landing. After the aircraft touched down at the IGI Airport on Sunday night at 9 o'clock, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detained the "unruly" passenger.

    An almost similar incident occurred on a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26, when a man named Shankar Mishra urinated on an elderly woman in a drunken state. After the event was covered in the media, a FIR was filed, and Mishra was taken into custody over a month later. He was released on bond after spending over a month in jail. Because Air India did not disclose the incident within 12 hours, the DGCA penalised them Rs. 30 lakh.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 8:41 PM IST
