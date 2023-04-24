WATCH: Sacrilege attempt at Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says no one will be spared

According to the video tweeted by Delhi BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the man initially assaulted the Granthi, and subsequently desecrated the Guru Granth Sahib. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has assured action after a video surfaced on social media on Monday.

A man entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib in Morinda, Punjab, where he reportedly insulted the priests and committed sacrilege by allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The man, according to the video, attacked the "Granthis" at first before tarnishing the Guru Granth Sahib. According to local accounts, those on the scene detained the man and handed him over to the police.

The incident was verified by the Punjab police, who stated that an individual attacked "Granthis" who were participating in kirtan at a Gurudwara in Morinda, Rupnagar district, after engaging in "beadbi" (sacrilege). The individual has been apprehended and more action is being taken, SP Navneet Singh Mahal said in a statement.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa posted the incident's footage and claimed that the young man had originally abused the Granthi and desecrated the Guru Granth Sahib.

In his tweet, Sirsa also charged that the Punjab AAP administration, led by Bhagwant Mann, fostered "lawlessness".

As soon as the sacrilege attempt's video went viral, CM Mann promised punishment and declared that no one would be spared. He wrote: "The incident that happened at Gurdwara Sri Kotwali Sahib of Morinda is highly condemnable and no one will be spared for this incident. Anyone who commits the act of blasphemy will be severely punished... For us the honor of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is the first..."

Former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh condemned the incident and called for the Punjab Police to arrest the culprit and award the harshest possible punishment.

