SP MP Virendra Singh slammed the BJP for appointing a retired Air Marshal as CEO of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, urging PM Modi not to politicise the armed forces. He alleged the BJP uses armed forces personnel when it faces difficulties.

Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP not to involve people associated with the armed forces in politics, while reacting to the appointment of Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd.) as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Speaking to ANI, the SP MP said, “I earnestly appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP not to play politics involving people associated with the armed forces.”

'BJP uses armed forces when it fails'

Speaking on the appointment, Singh alleged that personnel from the armed forces were "brought to the "forefront whenever the BJP government faced difficulties. “It has been observed that whenever the BJP government fails, personnel from the armed forces are brought to the forefront,” he added.

Singh cited the National Testing Agency (NTA) case concerning the NEET paper leak, alleging that the Army was utilised to conduct the re-examination. “We saw this recently in the NTA case regarding the NEET paper leak, where the army was utilised to conduct the re-examination,” he said.

Singh further alleged that the move came amid allegations of “donation theft”. “Today, as the BJP falters on the issue of the ‘donation theft’ allegations, a senior Air Force Air Marshal has been put forward,” Singh said.

He urged the need to uphold democratic principles. “The country functions democratically; efforts should be directed towards strengthening the Constitution,” the SP MP said.

New Appointments at Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

His remarks came after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), besides appointing three new trustees.

Mishra attended the Trust's first meeting after his appointment at its office in Ayodhya on Thursday. (ANI)