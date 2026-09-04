Karnataka LoP R Ashoka slammed CM DK Shivakumar, calling him a 'dummy' and 'remote-controlled' CM. He alleged that the withdrawal of the controversial 5% park land use bill was forced by the Congress high command in Delhi, not public opinion.

Ashoka calls Shivakumar 'dummy', 'remote-controlled' CM

Senior BJP leader and Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka on Friday launched a sharp attack on DK Shivakumar, calling him a "dummy" and "remote-controlled" Chief Minister. In a post on social media platform X, Ashoka claimed that All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala's visit has confirmed that the Karnataka government is controlled from Delhi. "So RS Surjewala has finally confirmed what 7 crore Kannadigas already knew: DK Shivakumar is a DUMMY CM. DKS is A REMOTE-CONTROLLED CM. And DKS is the WEAKEST-EVER CM Karnataka has seen," Ashoka wrote.

'Remote-Controlled Surrender' on Park Bill

He alleged that the Congress high command forced the state government to withdraw the controversial 5 per cent park land use provision. "First, your INC Karnataka government tried to push through the controversial 5 per cent Park Land Use provision, putting Bengaluru's precious green spaces at risk. Then BJP exposed it. Kannadigas raised their voice. Public outrage exploded. And suddenly, the 'strongman' CM discovered the art of retreat. Delhi cracked the whip. DKS surrendered. The Bill was withdrawn," Ashoka said.

He further stated that CM Shivakumar did not listen to Kannadigas but to the high command. "And what a shame CM DK Shivakumar avare? You didn't listen to Kannadigas. You listened to the High Command. And calling BJP's relentless fight a 'canard' won't change the truth: BJP4Karnataka fought. People resisted. Your government buckled. Don't dress up surrender as 'accountability.' This wasn't leadership. This was a remote-controlled surrender," he added.

Government's Stance on the Bill

The BJP opposed the provision permitting 5 per cent of park land to be used for other purposes, arguing that it could threaten Bengaluru’s green cover; the Congress government maintained that the provision was withdrawn following public feedback. His remarks come after the state government on Thursday withdrew the proposed Parks Amendment Bill for now and will reintroduce it in the next Assembly session after placing it in the public domain for discussion and consultation. The bill brought an Act to amend the Government Parks and Parks Preservation Act, seeking to acquire five per cent of the land for public purposes.

Earlier, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said CM Shivakumar considered the Bill important and believed that it required a wider debate. "So today we have withdrawn that Bill in the Cabinet, and we are representing it in the Assembly for a debate. We are not changing one full stop, one comma in the Bill. We are ready to debate. If the public comes up with good suggestions, we will adopt them," he said. (ANI)