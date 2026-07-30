DMK president MK Stalin announced a massive protest in Thanjavur on August 3, led by Udhayanidhi Stalin, against the ruling TVK government. The party accuses the government of failing farmers on loan waivers, the Mekedatu dam, and Cauvery water.

DMK Announces Massive Protest in Thanjavur

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday announced a massive protest in Thanjavur on August 3, alleging that the ruling TVK government had failed farmers on issues including farm loan waiver, the Mekedatu dam project and the delayed opening of the Mettur Dam.

In a post shared on X, Stalin said the protest would be held under the leadership of Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin, demanding action to protect Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery water and a special relief package for Delta farmers.

"Betrayal in Farm Loan Waiver. Disappointment over the farm loan waiver. A lackadaisical approach to the Mekedatu dam issue. Kuruvai cultivation has been affected due to the delay in opening the Mettur Dam. Delaying action by failing to convene an all-party meeting," Stalin said.

"The inactive TVK government has deceived farmers in every possible way and pushed them into distress," he added.

"Demanding firm action to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery water and urging the government to announce a special relief package for Delta farmers, a massive protest demonstration will be held in Thanjavur on 3 August 2026 under the leadership of the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin," he said.

Stalin further warned the government of larger protests if it continued to ignore the concerns of farmers. "I warn that if the indifferent TVK government continues to ignore the voice of farmers, it will have to face even larger-scale protests in the days ahead," he said.

🛑 பயிர்க்கடன் தள்ளுபடியில் ஏமாற்றம் 🛑 மேகதாது அணை விவகாரத்தில் மெத்தனப் போக்கு 🛑 மேட்டூர் அணை திறக்கப்படாததால் குறுவை சாகுபடி பாதிப்பு 🛑 அனைத்துக் கட்சிக் கூட்டம் கூட்டாமல் காலம் தாழ்த்தல் என விவசாயிகளை எல்லா வகையிலும் வஞ்சித்து வேதனையில் தள்ளியிருக்கிறது செயல்படாத… pic.twitter.com/e8jE6ohhG8 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 30, 2026

AIADMK Challenges Mekedatu Resolution in Madras HC

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, and the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti to file their responses within two weeks in a petition filed by the AIADMK seeking to quash the amendment passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly calling for the constitution of a tribunal in the Mekedatu dam issue.

On June 19, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution opposing the Karnataka government's proposal to construct the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River. The resolution was later amended to specifically urge the constitution of a tribunal to address the issue. The AIADMK, PMK and CPI had opposed the amendment.

AIADMK Whip Agri Krishnamurthy subsequently approached the Madras High Court, alleging that the amendment was not part of the copy of the resolution circulated to MLAs on June 18 and was passed without discussion. The petition further alleged that the amendment was not adopted unanimously, but the resolution was forwarded to the Union government as though it had been passed unanimously.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the respondents to file their responses and adjourned the case.

CM Vijay Writes to PM Modi on Mekedatu Project

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the proposed Mekedatu project, urging the Centre to safeguard the interests of lower riparian states and ensure that any decision on the project was consistent with the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) Award and the Supreme Court's judgment on the Cauvery water dispute.

In his letter, Vijay referred to a reply by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti in the Rajya Sabha, which stated that the Supreme Court's February 16, 2018 judgment did not expressly stipulate that Karnataka should obtain the consent of lower riparian states before constructing a structure across the Cauvery River.

Describing the reply as "disappointing", Vijay said it appeared to have been issued without considering the prevailing legal position and settled law regarding the consent of lower riparian states.

He also cited the Constitution Bench judgment in State of Karnataka vs State of Andhra Pradesh relating to the Alamatti project, arguing that Karnataka could not undertake such construction without the consent of the lower riparian state. Vijay further referred to the CWDT Award and said that any project capable of affecting the regulated flow of the Cauvery must be examined for consistency with the Award. (ANI)