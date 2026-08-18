A PhD scholar at Delhi University's Faculty of Law was suspended and barred from campus after he was caught on CCTV slapping a professor. The university has formed a committee to investigate the incident, which is the third recent case of violence against teachers, raising concerns among the faculty.

A research scholar at Delhi University slapped a professor inside the campus in full public view on Monday, following which the university suspended him with immediate effect and barred him from entering any of its premises. CCTV footage showed the accused, Shubham Singh, a PhD candidate at the Faculty of Law, waiting close to a campus building's entrance before abruptly approaching and slapping Umang Bhawan, a professor at the Faculty of Law. There were other students present who tried to step in.

The reason for the attack and whether the professor and the student had previously disagreed have not been made public by the institution.

The university Proctor, Manoj Kumar Singh, confirmed that the incident took place on Monday morning and said the university had constituted a committee to investigate the matter. Singh was admitted to the Faculty of Law during the 2024-25 academic session.

"It is hereby notified that he is suspended from the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, with immediate effect," the Proctor's office said in its order.

The university also prohibited Singh from entering any premises of Delhi University with immediate effect, officials said.

In addition to the suspension, the institution has established a separate three-person investigative committee made up of academics to look into the attack and ascertain what led up to the altercation.

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The teaching community has strongly condemned the event, demanding more stringent measures and voicing worries about recurrent incidents of violence and suspected assault against instructors on campus. According to the Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF), this was the third instance of violence or physical aggression against teachers in recent months.

Additionally, the professors' union said that the university administration had responded to campus violence in a "slow" and "insufficient" manner, contending that suspension was insufficient on its own to prevent similar attacks.

The most recent incident has also reminded people of a similar altercation that occurred in October 2025 at Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, a college connected to Delhi University, when Deepika Jha, the joint secretary of the DU Students' Union, was accused of slapping professor Sujit Kumar during a disciplinary committee meeting.