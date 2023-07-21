Delhi student's AI headset 'AlterEgo' allows seamless ordering pizza with your mind

A video showcasing Arnav Kapur using the 'AlterEgo' device has garnered significant attention on social media, capturing the imagination of viewers worldwide. In the video, the interviewer poses questions to Kapur, who responds to them almost instantly, without uttering a single word.

Arnav Kapur, a Delhi-born student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has successfully developed an innovative device called 'AlterEgo' - a mind-reading headset powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The prototype of this groundbreaking device was introduced in 2018, and it offers users the ability to interact with machines, AI assistants, and other individuals by silently articulating words within their minds.

The communication process is completely private and internal, facilitated through bone conduction to transmit and receive information. In practical terms, this means that one can effortlessly order a pizza or request a subway ride without uttering a single word, merely by wearing the 'AlterEgo' device.

MIT describes 'AlterEgo' as a non-invasive, wearable peripheral neural interface that enables humans to engage in natural language conversations with machines, AI assistants, services, and other people without relying on their voice or making any observable external movements. All communication takes place internally, by mentally formulating words without the need for spoken expression.

Through bone conduction, the user of the 'AlterEgo' device receives audio feedback, creating a closed-loop interface that preserves their normal auditory experience without any external interference.

This unique feature allows users to establish a deep, internal connection with computers, akin to engaging in a conversation with oneself. The primary objective of this groundbreaking project is to provide support for individuals facing speech difficulties, particularly those affected by conditions like Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Multiple Sclerosis.

The astonishing exchange leads the interviewer to exclaim, "You have the entire internet in your head," highlighting the remarkable capabilities of the 'AlterEgo' headset.

Arnav Kapur's passion for science, mathematics, and arts has driven him to view these disciplines not as separate entities but as interconnected components, essential for finding comprehensive solutions to real-world problems. Pursuing his Ph.D. at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), he is currently immersed in studying Media Arts and Sciences at the MIT Media Lab.

The accomplishments of Arnav Kapur are remarkable, reflecting his innovative and inventive spirit. Among his notable creations are a 3D printable drone, a groundbreaking platform for measuring gene expressions at a large scale, and an ingenious device called "Drishti" designed to assist the visually impaired with rehabilitation. His contributions also extend to space exploration, having worked on a lunar rover aimed to land on the moon and transmit images back to Earth.

Moreover, Arnav's talents have transcended traditional boundaries, leading him to co-develop an avant-garde art installation displayed at the esteemed Tate Modern in London and the alt-AI conference in New York. His exceptional endeavours earned him the prestigious recognition of being featured in TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2020, cementing his position as a visionary and trailblazer in the realm of science and technology.

