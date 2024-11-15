Kerala: Sabarimala temple to open an hour early for Mandala pooja today

The Sabarimala temple will open today at 4 PM for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, with the newly appointed Melshantis assuming their roles. Pilgrims are set to begin their trek from Pampa to Sannidhanam by noon.

Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala temple portals will open today (Nov 15) at 4 PM for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The newly appointed Melshantis (chief priests) will formally assume their duties during the ceremony. By noon, pilgrims will begin their ascent from Pampa to Sannidhanam. Approximately 30,000 devotees have booked their slots for darshan through the virtual queue system. All online bookings for the first week have already been fully reserved.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President P S Prasanth stated in an interview with Asianet News that all necessary arrangements have been completed for a smooth darshan at Sabarimala. The temple portals will open an hour earlier than previously scheduled, now set for 4 PM instead of 5 PM. All devotees arriving for Lord Ayyappa's darshan will be accommodated.

Special queues have been arranged for women and children, and the police have made provisions to ensure a swift passage for devotees at the Pathinettampadi (18 holy steps). Unlike last year’s 16-hour darshan schedule, this season will offer an extended 18-hour window.

He clarified that no current plans to increase the online booking limit beyond 70,000. According to the Devaswom Board and police, the extension of darshan hours to 18 and the provision for temporary parking at Pampa are expected to effectively manage the crowd.

Devotees opting for spot booking must present a valid ID such as an Aadhaar card (or a copy), Voter ID, or Passport. For this purpose, seven counters have been established at Pampa. Accommodation facilities for pilgrims have been arranged, with a capacity for 8,000 people at three locations in Nilakkal and 7,000 at Pampa.

TDB is considering extending the darshan hours by 30 minutes to an hour during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season if the crowd increases. Darshan is scheduled from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. during the Mandalam season.

