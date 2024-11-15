Kerala: Sabarimala temple to open an hour early for Mandala pooja today

The Sabarimala temple will open today at 4 PM for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, with the newly appointed Melshantis assuming their roles. Pilgrims are set to begin their trek from Pampa to Sannidhanam by noon.

Kerala: Sabarimala temple to open an hour early for Mandala pooja today november 15 2024 anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 8:22 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 8:22 AM IST

Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala temple portals will open today (Nov 15) at 4 PM for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The newly appointed Melshantis (chief priests) will formally assume their duties during the ceremony. By noon, pilgrims will begin their ascent from Pampa to Sannidhanam. Approximately 30,000 devotees have booked their slots for darshan through the virtual queue system. All online bookings for the first week have already been fully reserved.

Sabarimala Mandala Season: Key health and safety guidelines for pilgrims climbing atop temple

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President P S Prasanth stated in an interview with Asianet News that all necessary arrangements have been completed for a smooth darshan at Sabarimala. The temple portals will open an hour earlier than previously scheduled, now set for 4 PM instead of 5 PM. All devotees arriving for Lord Ayyappa's darshan will be accommodated. 

Special queues have been arranged for women and children, and the police have made provisions to ensure a swift passage for devotees at the Pathinettampadi (18 holy steps). Unlike last year’s 16-hour darshan schedule, this season will offer an extended 18-hour window.

He clarified that no current plans to increase the online booking limit beyond 70,000. According to the Devaswom Board and police, the extension of darshan hours to 18 and the provision for temporary parking at Pampa are expected to effectively manage the crowd.

Devotees opting for spot booking must present a valid ID such as an Aadhaar card (or a copy), Voter ID, or Passport. For this purpose, seven counters have been established at Pampa. Accommodation facilities for pilgrims have been arranged, with a capacity for 8,000 people at three locations in Nilakkal and 7,000 at Pampa.

TDB is considering extending the darshan hours by 30 minutes to an hour during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season if the crowd increases. Darshan is scheduled from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. during the Mandalam season.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-406 November 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Nirmal NR-406 November 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Union government denies Kerala's request to declare Wayanad landslide as 'national disaster' dmn

Centre denies Kerala's request to declare Wayanad landslide as 'national disaster'

Sabarimala Mandala Season: Key health and safety guidelines for pilgrims climbing atop temple anr

Sabarimala Mandala Season: Key health and safety guidelines for pilgrims climbing atop temple

Kerala: Forest department raises concerns over seaplane service in sensitive Mattupetty area, report out dmn

Kerala: Forest department raises concerns over seaplane service in sensitive Mattupetty area, report out

Kerala: Kannur district collector bans media from Kannur District Panchayat election venue dmn

Kerala: District collector bans media from Kannur District Panchayat election venue

Recent Stories

football Nations League Round up: England, Italy and Ireland shine with crucial wins; France struggles without Mbappe snt

Nations League Round up: England, Italy and Ireland shine with crucial wins; France struggles without Mbappe

Delhi gets new Mayor: Who is AAP's Mahesh Khichi, who won the polls? gcw

Delhi gets new Mayor: Who is AAP's Mahesh Khichi, who won the polls?

Diljit Dosanjh issued notice by Telangana govt over performance restrictions: 'No drug-related songs' NTI

Diljit Dosanjh issued notice by Telangana govt over performance restrictions: 'No drug-related songs'

Disha Patani Net Worth: Know Kanguva star income, wealth and more RBA

Disha Patani Net Worth: Know Kanguva star income, wealth and more

Disha Patani Net Worth: Know Kanguva star income, wealth and more RBA

Disha Patani Net Worth: Know Kanguva star income, wealth and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon