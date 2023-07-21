Karnataka: Church priest in Shivamogga held for sexually abusing minor girl

Following an accusation made by a minor college student, a complaint was lodged against the priest for alleged sexual harassment. In addition to the POCSO Act case, a separate caste blasphemy case was also filed.

Francis Fernandes, the principal of a private college in Shivamogga and a church pastor, on Friday (July 21) faced charges under the POCSO Act and for caste abuse. Following the registration of the case, Father Francis Fernandes was arrested by the Kote Police Station. He underwent a medical examination before being presented before the court.

As a result, the judge of the 1st Additional District Sessions Court in Shivamogga has issued an order for judicial custody, extending it for the next 14 days.

Protesters from the Banjara community gather outside a police station in Shivamogga, expressing their grievances against a church priest who has been accused of sexually abusing a minor from their community.

Meanwhile, in another incident, students at Kodachadri Government First Class College raised their voices in protest, alleging that the principal, Anjan Kumar, subjected them to physical and psychological abuse.

As a result of the protest, a video capturing the alleged attack within the college premises went viral, fueling further demonstrations against the accused principal.

In response to the escalating situation, Joint Director of the Education Department, Vishnu Murthy, took immediate action by visiting the college for an inspection. He subsequently ordered Principal Anjan Kumar, who stands accused, to be placed on compulsory leave.