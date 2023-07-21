'Modi' surname defamation case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on August 4, issues notice to Gujarat govt

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The matter was presented before a bench comprising of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi urgently sought a hearing and approached the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on July 18.

    Team Newsable
    The Supreme Court on Friday (July 21) issued notice to the Gujarat government in connection to the appeal filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging the Gujarat High Court order that refused to put on hold his conviction and a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case. The case will be heard on August 4.

    Earlier, the case concerning Rahul Gandhi's appeal was deferred due to the unavailability of his counsel, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

    The matter was presented before a bench comprising of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi urgently sought a hearing and approached the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on July 18. Consequently, the court granted permission to hear Gandhi's plea.

    The criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by Purnesh Modi, a former minister in the Gujarat government, in 2019.

    The case stemmed from remarks made by Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka, on April 13, 2019. In his speech, he mentioned businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, both of whom are high-profile fugitives wanted in India. During this context, he remarked that the surname "Modi" appeared to be associated with thieves.

    In his appeal, Rahul Gandhi raised apprehensions that the Gujarat High Court's verdict, delivered on July 7, could potentially impede free speech, expression, thought, and statements if it is not put on hold.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
