    Delhi Police registers FIR over alleged doctored video of Amit Shah promising to end SC/ST reservation

    According to BJP sources, the original video featured Shah discussing the elimination of what he deemed as "unconstitutional" reservation for Muslims in Telangana. However, the content was allegedly altered to falsely portray Shah as intending to abolish SC/ST reservation during a recent Lok Sabha election rally.

    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 8:41 AM IST

    The Delhi Police on Sunday (April 28) took action by registering an FIR following a complaint about a "doctored video" purportedly showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP raised concerns, asserting that the video had been manipulated to show Shah calling for the termination of reservation benefits for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which they claimed was misleading.

    According to BJP sources, the original video featured Shah discussing the elimination of what he deemed as "unconstitutional" reservation for Muslims in Telangana. However, the content was allegedly altered to falsely portray Shah as intending to abolish SC/ST reservation during a recent Lok Sabha election rally.

    Responding to the controversy, the Delhi Police initiated steps by reaching out to X and Facebook, requesting information about the account responsible for sharing the edited video.

    The video swiftly circulated on various social media platforms, with official handles of Congress state units among those sharing it, asserting that the BJP was plotting to dismantle SC/ST reservation.

    BJP leader Amit Malviya condemned the spread of the "fabricated video," labeling it as fake and potentially incendiary. He stressed that Shah's remarks were taken out of context, as he had addressed the removal of what he viewed as unconstitutional reservation for Muslims in Telangana.

    Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, a senior BJP leader highlighted their commitment to addressing complaints from across the nation, ensuring that legal action is taken against those responsible for disseminating misleading content.

    This incident resurfaces amid Amit Shah's past assertions regarding the alleged unconstitutionality of Muslim reservation in Telangana during the 2023 assembly elections, where he pledged to redirect these benefits to SCs, STs, and OBCs if the BJP secured victory in the state.

