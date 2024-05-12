Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Axar Patel reveals Rishabh Pant's reaction to one-match ban: 'He was angry'

    Axar Patel reveals Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant's response to his one-match suspension, as Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in a crucial IPL 2024 encounter.

    cricket IPL 2024: Axar Patel reveals Rishabh Pant's reaction to one-match ban: 'He was angry' osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 12, 2024, 9:10 PM IST

    In the IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals opted to bowl first after winning the toss at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Rishabh Pant's absence, due to a one-match suspension, sees Kumar Kushagra replacing him as the wicketkeeper-batter. Axar Patel also confirmed the inclusion of Rasikh Salam.

    Despite Pant's suspension, he remains present at the ground to motivate the team. On the other side, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis expressed confidence with an unchanged playing eleven and optimism about the pitch conditions.

    more to follow...

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings secure 50th victory at Chepauk with 5-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 9:10 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings secure 50th victory at Chepauk with 5-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings secure 50th victory at Chepauk with 5-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

    cricket Zimbabwean cricketer Sean Williams announces retirement from T20Is osf

    Zimbabwean cricketer Sean Williams announces retirement from T20Is

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR's Ramandeep Singh fined for breaching code of conduct osf

    IPL 2024: KKR's Ramandeep Singh fined for breaching code of conduct

    cricket Former Indian pacer Sreesanth opens up about enduring racism and unpaid dues from Kochi Tuskers osf

    Former Indian pacer Sreesanth opens up about enduring racism and unpaid dues from Kochi Tuskers

    IPL 2024: DC's Rishabh Pant suspended for match against RCB, fined Rs 30 lakh for Code of Conduct breach snt

    IPL 2024: DC's Rishabh Pant suspended for match against RCB, fined Rs 30 lakh for Code of Conduct breach

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings secure 50th victory at Chepauk with 5-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings secure 50th victory at Chepauk with 5-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

    cricket Zimbabwean cricketer Sean Williams announces retirement from T20Is osf

    Zimbabwean cricketer Sean Williams announces retirement from T20Is

    Janhvi Kapoor HOT photos: Actress dons chiffon saree with sleeveless red sequined blouse at an event RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor HOT photos: Actress dons chiffon saree with sleeveless red sequined blouse at an event

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR's Ramandeep Singh fined for breaching code of conduct osf

    IPL 2024: KKR's Ramandeep Singh fined for breaching code of conduct

    SEXY PHOTOS: DIsha Patani Esha Gupta Janhvi Kapoor 9 actresses who have the best bikini bodies RBA

    SEXY PHOTOS: Disha Patani to Esha Gupta to Kiara Advani-9 actresses who have the best bikini bodies

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon