    Arsenal keep Premier League title alive with hard-fought win over Manchester United

    Arsenal's determined performance in their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Manchester United pushes them deeper into the Premier League title contention

    Football Arsenal edge closer to Premier League title with gritty 1-0 win over Manchester United osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 12, 2024, 10:57 PM IST

    Arsenal's resilient display in a narrow 1-0 triumph against Manchester United propels them further into the Premier League title race. 

    Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were conspicuously absent due to injuries for the hosts, who, once again, saw Erik ten Hag deploy Casemiro in the centre-back position. Rasmus Hojlund missed a golden opportunity early on, skying his attempt after being set up by an interception from Scott McTominay. However, the deadlock was eventually broken by Arsenal in the 21st minute, as Leandro Trossard capitalized on Kai Havertz’s pass from the right side.

    In the second half, Manchester United regained momentum, with Alejandro Garnacho's shot narrowly missing the target, grazing the side netting of David Raya’s goal. Substitute Gabriel Martinelli swiftly responded for Mikel Arteta’s side with a close-range strike, expertly saved by Andre Onana with a one-handed effort. Arsenal climbed one point ahead of Manchester City in the standings, with the latter having the opportunity to reclaim the lead in their upcoming match against Tottenham on Tuesday.

    Also Read: Despite departure announcement, PSG not planning tribute for Kylian Mbappe in final home game

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 11:39 PM IST
