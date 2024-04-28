Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Do not need Hindu votes for election victory...' Telangana Congress leader TN Rao's video goes viral (WATCH)

    Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation of bias against Hindus by the Congress, a video has surfaced featuring Congress leader Tummala Nageswara Rao stating that Hindu votes are not necessary for the party's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election

    Do not need Hindu votes for election victory...' Telangana Congress leader T Nageswara Rao's video goes viral (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

    Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of being biased against the Hindus of India for their vote bank, a video has emerged of Telangana Congress leader Tummala Nageswara Rao in which he is heard saying that his party does not need Hindu votes.

    Addressing an election meeting, Rao said that Hindu votes are not needed for Congress victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the video, which has been doing the rounds on social media.

    Prime Minister Modi criticized the Congress manifesto, likening it to the ideology of the Muslim League. He emphasized the principle that the resources of the country should first benefit the poor, regardless of religion. Modi accused the Congress of favouring certain religious groups for political gain, particularly targeting Hindus. He reiterated his earlier claim that the Congress manifesto reflects the influence of the Muslim League's approach.

    Also Read: PM Modi fighting imaginary ghosts; discovering words not in our Manifesto: Congress amid Inheritance Tax row

    Also Read: Congress fails to appreciate country's accomplishments: PM Modi

    Photograph Courtesy: Batthini Vinay Kumar Goud/Wikipedia Commons

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 6:39 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained What triggers Uttarakhand's forest fires

    Explained: What triggers forest fires in Uttarakhand

    SHOCKING! 2 booked for piercing iron nails in woman's body as cure for infertility in Maharashtra anr

    SHOCKING! 2 booked for piercing iron nails in woman's body as cure for infertility in Maharashtra

    Not joining any other party': Arvinder Lovely after quitting from Delhi Congress chief post gcw

    'Not joining any other party': Arvinder Lovely after quitting from Delhi Congress chief post

    Coast Guard, NCB and ATS arrest 14 Pakistanis carrying 86 kg of drugs worth around 600 crore at Gujarat coast vkp

    Coast Guard, NCB and ATS arrest 14 Pakistanis carrying 86 kg of drugs worth around 600 crore at Gujarat coast

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC asks AAP to modify 'jail ka jawab vote se' campaign song gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC asks AAP to modify 'jail ka jawab vote se' campaign song

    Recent Stories

    New Iraq law imposing severe penalties on gay and transgender faces backlash

    'Backwards, morally stunted...' Iraq's new law imposing severe penalties on gay and transgender faces backlash

    Tech billionaire Ankur Jain marries former WWE star Erika Hammond in Egypt (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    Tech billionaire Ankur Jain marries former WWE star Erika Hammond in Egypt (SEE PHOTOS)

    cricket IPL 2024: MS Dhoni surprises fans with 'Samurai' hairstyle ahead of the clash against SRH clash osf

    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni surprises fans with 'Samurai' hairstyle ahead of the clash against SRH clash

    Explained What triggers Uttarakhand's forest fires

    Explained: What triggers forest fires in Uttarakhand

    cricket 'My family's life changed...': KKR star Rinku Singh reveals story behind tattoo on right arm (WATCH) osf

    'My family's life changed...': KKR star Rinku Singh reveals story behind tattoo on right arm (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon