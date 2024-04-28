'Do not need Hindu votes for election victory...' Telangana Congress leader TN Rao's video goes viral (WATCH)

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation of bias against Hindus by the Congress, a video has surfaced featuring Congress leader Tummala Nageswara Rao stating that Hindu votes are not necessary for the party's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of being biased against the Hindus of India for their vote bank, a video has emerged of Telangana Congress leader Tummala Nageswara Rao in which he is heard saying that his party does not need Hindu votes.

Addressing an election meeting, Rao said that Hindu votes are not needed for Congress victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the video, which has been doing the rounds on social media.

Prime Minister Modi criticized the Congress manifesto, likening it to the ideology of the Muslim League. He emphasized the principle that the resources of the country should first benefit the poor, regardless of religion. Modi accused the Congress of favouring certain religious groups for political gain, particularly targeting Hindus. He reiterated his earlier claim that the Congress manifesto reflects the influence of the Muslim League's approach.

Also Read: PM Modi fighting imaginary ghosts; discovering words not in our Manifesto: Congress amid Inheritance Tax row

Also Read: Congress fails to appreciate country's accomplishments: PM Modi

Photograph Courtesy: Batthini Vinay Kumar Goud/Wikipedia Commons

Latest Videos