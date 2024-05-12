IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore clinch 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals

Dive into the action-packed showdown between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in this IPL match summary. Witness the exhilarating moments, thrilling run chase, and outstanding performances that led to RCB's victory in a gripping T20 encounter.

Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched a commanding victory over the Delhi Capitals, outclassing them in every aspect of the game to secure a 47-run win. This marks their fifth consecutive triumph of the season, while also marking Delhi's lowest total this season. The Royal Challengers Bangalore are firmly in the hunt for further success.

In pursuit of a challenging target of 188, the Delhi Capitals faced an early setback with Impact Player David Warner departing cheaply. Jake Fraser-McGurk showed promise with a quickfire 21 off 8 balls but fell victim to a run-out at the bowler's end. Shai Hope contributed 29 off 23 balls, while skipper Axar Patel fought a lone battle, crafting 57 off 39 balls. Rasikh Salam chipped in with 10 runs, while the fielding side conceded 6 extras, resulting in the Delhi Capitals being bundled out for 140 in 19.1 overs.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore showcased excellent bowling prowess, with Yash Dayal leading the pack with figures of 3/20 in 3.1 overs. Lockie Ferguson also impressed, claiming 2/23 in his 4 overs. Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Cameron Green each secured a wicket, with Green delivering an economical spell. Additionally, two run-outs added to Delhi's woes.

Earlier, in their innings, RCB, after being put into bat by the Delhi Capitals, lost skipper Faf du Plessis early. Virat Kohli provided a fiery start, notching 27 off 13 balls before falling to Ishant Sharma. Will Jacks contributed 41 off 29 balls, while Rajat Patidar showcased brilliance with a splendid 52 off 32 balls, marking his fifth fifty in seven innings. Cameron Green remained unbeaten on 32* off 24 balls, supported by Mahipal Lomror's 13 off 8 balls. The fielding side conceded 10 extras as RCB concluded their innings with 187/9 in 20 overs.

Despite a somewhat sloppy fielding display, the Delhi Capitals bowled decently, with Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Salam claiming a couple of wickets each. Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav also contributed with a wicket apiece, although Kuldeep Yadav proved expensive on the night. Axar Patel remained wicketless in this encounter.

In summary, the Royal Challengers Bangalore's triumph over the Delhi Capitals by 47 runs in Bengaluru propels them to fifth place in the points table, while both DC and LSG slide down the ladder. Stay tuned for the forthcoming presentations.

