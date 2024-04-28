Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SHOCKING! 2 booked for piercing iron nails in woman's body as cure for infertility in Maharashtra

    A quack and his mother were booked by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police in Maharashtra for allegedly penetrating a woman's body with iron nails under the pretext of treating her infertility. 
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, a quack and his mother were booked by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police for allegedly penetrating a woman's body with iron nails under the pretext of treating her infertility. As per the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, Other Inhuman and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, a first information report was filed against the suspects at the Gangapur police station.

    A 35-year-old woman married to a man living in the district's Gangapur tehsil in 2011 filed a formal complaint, according to the police. The complaint claimed that she tried numerous medical facilities to treat her infertility but to no effect. Two years ago, a woman relative from her in-laws’ side approached the family, claiming that her son possessed supernatural powers and had been treating many people. The old woman asked them to talk to her son who lives in Jamgaon.

    The pair began going to the quack daily in the hopes of getting infertility treatment. Following an examination, the quack asserted that the woman's infertility was caused by the soul of a eunuch possessing her body. For her to become pregnant, the quack promised to remove the soul.

    According to the victim's complaint, the quack treated her in the name of healing, and on April 18, during one of their visits, he allegedly pierced her back and thighs with iron nails, telling her that this would release the soul that had overpowered her. In addition, the suspect attacked the victim with a stick while claiming that he was attacking the eunuch.

    Following this incident, the woman sustained injuries severe enough to render her unable to walk. As her condition worsened, she had to be urgently taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

    The woman finally got up the nerve to report the quack and his mother to the police on Thursday (April 25), and as a result, a formal complaint was filed against them both.
     

