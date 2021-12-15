Delhi nursery admission 2022-2023 registration begins; Here are all details about it

The process of nursery admissions will begin at over 1,800 private schools around the national capital, according to a notification published by the Directorate of Education (DoE) last month.

The registration procedure for admission into nursery classes for the 2022-23 academic session commenced on December 15, 2021, at the national capital's private, unassisted, and recognised institutions. While most institutions sell admission forms online, they may also be obtained straight from the school for the convenience of parents. The process of nursery admissions will begin at over 1,800 private schools around the national capital, according to a notification published by the Directorate of Education (DoE) last month. The application period is set to end on January 7. The applications will be made accessible online, and schools have been urged to post a formal notice on their websites.

Parents or guardians of eligible children should be aware that the forms will be examined following the completion of the application procedure, after which the merit lists will be provided. The first list of selected children, according to a DoE official, will be revealed on February 4, followed by a second list on February 21, and a final list for admissions, if any, on March 15. On March 31, the admissions process will be concluded.

In terms of documentation, a recent passport-size photograph of the kid eligible for admissions, a passport-size image of a guardian, address evidence such as an electricity bill, or any other legitimate document is required. Additional documents needed would include the child's birth certificate and Aadhar card.

Also Read | Delhi government implements 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' in schools from today; all details here

Meanwhile, everyone is encouraged to contact the various institutions if they have any questions about Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022-23. Before applying, it is also a good idea to thoroughly read all of the directions. Concerning the age criteria, persons seeking admissions should be aware that children's ages will be determined as of March 31, 2022.