  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi nursery admission 2022-2023 registration begins; Here are all details about it

    The process of nursery admissions will begin at over 1,800 private schools around the national capital, according to a notification published by the Directorate of Education (DoE) last month.

    Delhi nursery admission 2022-2023 registration begins; Here are all details about it
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 3:05 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The registration procedure for admission into nursery classes for the 2022-23 academic session commenced on December 15, 2021, at the national capital's private, unassisted, and recognised institutions. While most institutions sell admission forms online, they may also be obtained straight from the school for the convenience of parents. The process of nursery admissions will begin at over 1,800 private schools around the national capital, according to a notification published by the Directorate of Education (DoE) last month. The application period is set to end on January 7. The applications will be made accessible online, and schools have been urged to post a formal notice on their websites.

    Parents or guardians of eligible children should be aware that the forms will be examined following the completion of the application procedure, after which the merit lists will be provided. The first list of selected children, according to a DoE official, will be revealed on February 4, followed by a second list on February 21, and a final list for admissions, if any, on March 15. On March 31, the admissions process will be concluded.

    In terms of documentation, a recent passport-size photograph of the kid eligible for admissions, a passport-size image of a guardian, address evidence such as an electricity bill, or any other legitimate document is required. Additional documents needed would include the child's birth certificate and Aadhar card.

    Also Read | Delhi government implements 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' in schools from today; all details here

    Meanwhile, everyone is encouraged to contact the various institutions if they have any questions about Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022-23. Before applying, it is also a good idea to thoroughly read all of the directions. Concerning the age criteria, persons seeking admissions should be aware that children's ages will be determined as of March 31, 2022. 

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 3:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: BJP massive show-of-strength as 12 CMs visit Ayodhya, offer prayers to Lord Ram-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s massive show-of-strength as 12 CMs visit Ayodhya, offer prayers to Lord Ram

    Farmers celebrate as last batch leave Ghazipur protest site at Delhi-UP border-dnm

    Farmers celebrate as last batch leave Ghazipur protest site at Delhi-UP border

    Mumbai schools reopen today for grades 1 to 7 after 20 months classes to resume in Pune from Dec 16 gcw

    Mumbai schools reopen today for grades 1 to 7 after 20 months, classes to resume in Pune from Dec 16

    CDS Helicopter Crash Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

    CDS Helicopter Crash: Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Political chaos after SIT revelation, Rahul Gandhi demands Ajay Mishra's resignation-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Political chaos after SIT revelation, Rahul Gandhi demands Ajay Mishra's resignation

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Adelaide Test (D/N): James Anderson replaces Mark Wood, Jack Leach retains his place-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): James Anderson replaces Mark Wood, Jack Leach retains his place

    All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

    All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli? 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

    Salman Khan's 10-year-old nephew Yohan tested Covid-19 positive drb

    Salman Khan's 10-year-old nephew Yohan tested Covid-19 positive

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Bombay High Court allows bail condition modification; no oppose from NCB drb

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Bombay High Court allows bail condition modification; no oppose from NCB

    UP Election 2022: BJP massive show-of-strength as 12 CMs visit Ayodhya, offer prayers to Lord Ram-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s massive show-of-strength as 12 CMs visit Ayodhya, offer prayers to Lord Ram

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai ahead of CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

    Video Icon
    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Video Icon