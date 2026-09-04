A Delhi influencer's video has gone viral, showing him dancing on a platform after sticking his phone to a Metro window. The clip, which shows the train moving away, has left everyone wondering what happened next.

A video of an influencer dancing on a platform after sticking his phone to a Delhi Metro window is all over social media right now. Nikhil Kochhar, who is from Delhi, shared this video as part of a new trend. In the clip, Nikhil is seen dancing on the platform to a song from the movie 'Dilwale'.

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The video is shot in a way that it looks like he's running along the platform to grab his phone as the train starts moving. The video got over 135 million views and more than 4.5 million likes in just two days. People flooded the comments section, asking things like, 'How did you get the phone back?' and 'Where did the phone go?'

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However, sharp-eyed netizens quickly figured out the trick. They pointed out that the video was actually filmed by a friend sitting inside the train. The reflection on the metro glass and the video's quality make this quite clear. It seems two different clips were edited together to create this illusion. Many people commented that in reality, Nikhil must have safely taken his phone back before the train even started moving. Whatever the case, there's no doubt that the video has got everyone talking and has sparked a lot of curiosity online.