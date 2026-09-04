Shri Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with religious fervour at Banaras Hindu University. Events included worship rituals, the ‘Jhulanotsav’ at Malaviya Bhavan, and captivating tableaux depicting Lord Krishna's life across various university hostels.

Janmashtami Festivities at Malaviya Bhavan

Shri Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), with religious and cultural programmes organised at various locations across the university campus. Chants of “Hathi Ghoda Palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki” echoed across the campus, while worship rituals and the ‘Jhulanotsav’ (Swing Festival) were held at Malaviya Bhavan. Captivating tableaux depicting the life and divine plays (Leelas) of Lord Krishna were also displayed in various hostels.

In keeping with the university’s tradition, the celebrations commenced at Malaviya Bhavan, featuring worship rituals, discourses on the life of Shri Krishna and the ‘Jhulanotsav’. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi attended the event as the chief guest. Presided over by Prof. Patanjali Mishra, Honorary Director of Malaviya Bhavan, the ceremony saw the idol of Lord Krishna placed in a beautifully decorated cradle. The programme began with worship rituals performed by the priest of the Shri Vishwanath Temple. This was followed by a discourse highlighting various episodes from the life, divine plays and teachings of Lord Krishna. Senior university officials, including Registrar Rajan Srivastava, Dean of Students Prof. Ranjan Kumar Singh, Head of the Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnana Prof. Rajaram Shukla and Director of the Institute of Agricultural Sciences Prof. V.K. Mishra, participated in the ‘Jhulanotsav’.

Campus-Wide Celebrations

Great enthusiasm was also witnessed across the university’s various hostels and key locations on the campus during the Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi visited the Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Ruiya Sanskrit Block, International Women’s Hostel, SNPG, New Doctors’ Girls’ Hostel, Triveni Sankul, Moona Devi Hostel, New PhD Girls’ Hostel, Rani Laxmibai Hostel, Management Studies Hostel, Dalmia Hostel, Bhagwan Das Hostel and Bharatendu Harishchandra Hostel, observing the programmes organised at these locations.

Creative Tableaux and Performances

At Mahila Mahavidyalaya, glimpses of events from Lord Krishna’s life, his various divine plays (leelas) and Raas-leela were presented. In the Ruiya Sanskrit Block, tableaux depicting various forms of the Lord and religious episodes, including a scene of a wrestling match (mallyuddha), were arranged.

At Triveni Sankul, female students brought various episodes to life through attractive tableaux. These included a depiction of Kunjvan (a symbol of friendship) and the Raas-leela described in the Tenth Canto of the Bhagavata Purana, which captivated the audience.

Meanwhile, at the International Women’s Hostel, musical performances by students created an atmosphere filled with devotion. Students participated enthusiastically in the other hostels as well. A blend of devotion, creativity and Indian cultural traditions was evident across the various events.

Event at Central Hindu Boys’ School

A grand and dignified celebration of Shri Krishna Janmashtami was also held at the Central Hindu Boys’ School, Kamachha (Banaras Hindu University), amidst an atmosphere of joy and devotion. The chief guest for the event was Prof. Nandita Ghoshal, Vice-Chairperson of the BHU School Board, while Prof BK Sharma from the Institute of Agricultural Sciences attended as the guest of honour.

On the occasion, grand and attractive tableaux based on various episodes from Lord Krishna’s life were set up on the school campus. Lifelike presentations depicting the prison, Nandgram, the swing (jhoola), the Matki-Phod (pot-breaking) ritual, Govardhan Hill and the wrestling match were the main attractions.

Vice-Chancellor Offers Prayers

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi performed puja for Lord Krishna at the Shri Vishwanath Temple located on the university campus and viewed the tableau arranged there. (ANI)